FINAL NOTICE: Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - BBAI

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether BigBear failed to maintain adequate accounting review policies for the disclosure of non-routine and complex transactions. The Company incorrectly believed the conversion option in its 2026 Convertible Notes qualified for a derivative scope exception Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40 and failed to comply with ASC 815-15 on the bifurcation of the conversion option. As a result, the Company misstated multiple items in its previously issued financial statements. The Company would be forced to restate its incorrect financial statements

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP