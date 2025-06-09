Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FINAL NOTICE: Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - BBAI

FINAL NOTICE: Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - BBAI


2025-06-09 11:01:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether BigBear failed to maintain adequate accounting review policies for the disclosure of non-routine and complex transactions. The Company incorrectly believed the conversion option in its 2026 Convertible Notes qualified for a derivative scope exception Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40 and failed to comply with ASC 815-15 on the bifurcation of the conversion option. As a result, the Company misstated multiple items in its previously issued financial statements. The Company would be forced to restate its incorrect financial statements

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

MENAFN09062025003732001241ID1109652125

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search