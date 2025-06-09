Saputo Issues Its 2025 Promise Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 5, 2025, Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) (we, Saputo or the Company) issued its 2025 Saputo Promise Report, outlining key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) achievements and marking the completion of its most recent three-year corporate responsibility strategic cycle.

The Saputo Promise is Saputo's approach to ESG performance, which guides the Company's everyday actions to ensure it lives up to the values on which it was founded. It consists of seven Pillars designed to help Saputo nourish, protect, and support the communities it calls home.

“Built with our key stakeholders in mind, our Saputo Promise continues to drive, enable, and sustain our growth,” said Carl Colizza, President and CEO of Saputo Inc.“With a clear ESG framework and through the lens of our growth strategy, our focus in fiscal 2025 was to complete the execution of our three-year plan and set the stage for the next phase of growth.”

In the 2025 Saputo Promise Report, the Company is proud to highlight the following achievements:



Our People: In FY25, Saputo was named one of the World's Best Companies of 2024 by TIME magazine, a testament to the strength of its workforce and the support of its communities, partners, and customers. The Company also continued to invest significantly in its employees to enhance talent attraction and retention. As a result, it lowered the overall turnover rate to 18 per cent (down from 23 per cent in FY23) and allocated CDN$11.2 million for employee training and development.

Responsible Sourcing: Over the last three years, Saputo has invested more than CDN$4 million in projects in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States to support the capacity building of dairy farmers around sustainable farming practices.

Environment: Saputo's carbon intensity decreased by 22 per cent compared to its FY20 baseline – surpassing its initial target of 20 per cent – thanks to renewable electricity initiatives and capital projects that drove energy and carbon savings across its global network. In addition, the Company saw notable improvements in the energy and water intensities of its operations. Community: Saputo put significant effort into expanding the footprint of its Legacy Program , reaching a total of 88 projects globally in fiscal 2025. This represents a total investment of over CDN$4 million and covers 67 per cent of the communities where the dairy processor operates. In addition, the Company continued its efforts to redistribute food surplus by donating more than 1.4 million kilos of products to local food banks, enough to feed over 4 million people.

Looking ahead

Building on the success, learnings, and challenges of previous strategic approaches, Saputo's new three-year cycle (FY26-FY28) will allow the Company to focus on key global priorities while continuing to advance on all aspects of the Promise. It also introduces Saputo's new 2030 Environment Pledges, which include science-based emissions reduction targets validated by SBTi, continued improvement efforts on water use, as well as streamlined waste and packaging targets.

The entire report can be obtained in the“Our Promise” section of the Company's website, at .

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“SAP”. Follow Saputo's activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

