How2go And Team Cookie Form Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Global Expansion For Startups

From left: Ignacio Bartolomé, CEO of How2Go International Consulting, and Taejoon Ryu, CEO of Team Cookie, at the signing ceremony for their strategic partnership to promote global expansion of domestic and international companies.

With 12 global offices, the partnership links Europe and Latin America to boost innovation and international startup networks

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ◇ Partnership to bridge major global markets including Europe and Latin America, fostering international networks for innovative companies◇ Companies combine 12 global offices with specialized tech expertise to drive meaningful synergiesHow2Go International Consulting, a global business development consultancy led by CEO Ignacio Bartolomé, has announced a strategic partnership with Team Cookie , a tech startup consulting specialist headed by CEO Ryu Tae-joon, aimed at accelerating Korean startups' global expansion and international companies' market entry into Korea.◇ Comprehensive Collaboration FrameworkThrough this partnership, the two firms will collaborate across multiple fronts: joint business development to support domestic and international companies' global expansion; research and development covering the broader ecosystem including growth support, discovery, and incubation of companies; and comprehensive human resource exchanges including networking and technical information sharing. The partnership aims to support not only Korean startups' international expansion but also facilitate global companies' go-to-market strategies in Korea, particularly from Europe and other key markets.How2Go plans to leverage this partnership as a catalyst for accelerating Korean startups' global expansion and international companies' Korean market entry. The focus centers on providing Korean startups with information and expertise to access key global markets in Europe and Latin America, helping them discover new opportunities. While these markets have traditionally presented higher barriers to entry compared to Asian and North American markets due to unfamiliarity, they offer significant new opportunities for competitive Korean companies.◇ About How2Go International Consulting & Team CookieEstablished in Madrid, Spain in 2013, How2Go specializes in international expansion consulting, supporting innovative companies' global expansion through 12 offices across Europe, Latin America, North Africa, and Asia. The company has been consecutively selected for two years as an "Overseas Private Network" partner by Korea's Small and Medium Business Administration, actively supporting Korean SMEs' export and localization efforts.Team Cookie, founded in 2022 by CEO Ryu Tae-joon and Deputy CEO Lim Ki-tae, is a consulting firm specializing in tech startups. Based in Korea, the United States, and Singapore, the company supports tech companies and the broader startup ecosystem across various sectors. Its portfolio spans artificial intelligence and robotics, Web3 gaming, cybersecurity, legal tech, education technology, entertainment tech, HR tech, fintech, healthcare, subculture startups, marketing solutions, short-form MCN, retail commerce platforms, and venture capital. The firm also partners with Silicon Valley unicorns driving the AI boom, overseas public companies, and prominent domestic and international tech startups, serving as a global bridge.“This partnership with Team Cookie, a firm that expertly supports innovation-driven companies looking to scale globally, presents exciting synergies,” said Ignacio Bartolomé, CEO of How2Go.“We're eager to help Korean startups gain international recognition and seize emerging opportunities by leveraging our global network.”Ryu Tae-joon, CEO of Team Cookie, commented:“We are honored to join forces with How2Go, whose extensive global partner network will be instrumental in accelerating Korean startups' expansion abroad while helping foreign companies succeed in Korea. Our mission is to empower tech startups with strong innovation and competitiveness to enhance their B2B credibility, secure global investment, and establish strong positioning through strategic branding and global market entry.”

