Keystone Expands In Orange County With Acquisition Of Cardinal Property Management

Keystone to continue Cardinal's legacy of high-quality service and customer-first ethos

- Cary Treff, Keystone CEOIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California-based Keystone , one of the fastest-growing Community Management companies in North America, is expanding its Southern California operations with the acquisition of Cardinal Property Management.Prior to the acquisition, both Cardinal and Keystone leadership were very deliberate in ensuring their similar cultures of high-quality service and“customer-first” ethos continued Cardinal's 44-year legacy in Orange County. Keystone brings a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to community management. This partnership is a testament to the shared values and commitment to maintaining Cardinal's long, successful operating philosophy which began 44 years ago when Susan Naples opened the successful business.“Keystone's vision of improving people's lives beyond expectations will expand to an additional 50 communities throughout the Orange County Area,” said Keystone CEO Cary Treff.“The synergy created by merging the current Keystone team with the Cardinal team creates an exciting opportunity for growth and expansion.”“Culture was very important to me as we looked for a partner to continue Cardinal's legacy. Both Keystone and Cardinal recognize that our success has been built on cultivating local relationships and understanding the unique needs of each community we serve. We, along with our team members, are thrilled and excited to be part of the Keystone team,” said Cardinal owner Susan Naples.Keystone's track record of providing exceptional service to exclusive communities provides unparalleled opportunities for growth.“We would not be able to pursue these types of acquisitions if it weren't for the service and dedication we get every day from our community management team,” said Treff.“We have the best team members in the community management field and they deliver outstanding service to our clients. This gives us the opportunity to bring these successes to new communities in other areas of the Western States.”This is Keystone's tenth acquisition in six years following Progressive Community Management in Southern California in 2019, Maximum Property Management in Aurora Colorado in 2021, Pilot Property Management in Encinitas and AMI in Boise Idaho in 2022, Curtis Property Management in Carlsbad California, Vista Management in Westminster Colorado in 2023, and The Manor Association in Northern California and Colorado Property Management Group in 2024, and Albert Management in Palm Desert in 2025. Keystone continues to explore other opportunities of expansion throughout the United States.###Keystone specializes in the management of common interest developments, now managing over 185,000 units in master-planned, condominium, townhome, and single-family home, mixed-use and commercial common interest developments. Keystone's clients receive superior community association services and is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC), certified through Community Association Institute, as well as being certified as Great Place to Work in 2024. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Keystone also maintains offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, Ontario, Temecula, Carlsbad, Palm Desert, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Boise Idaho, Aurora and Westminster Colorado.

