Smartfind.In Revolutionizes Local Service Delivery In The MMR - One Platform, Many Services

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2025 5:55 am - SmartFind, a Mumbai-based online service marketplace, has expanded its operations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. The platform offers a wide range of on-demand services

SmartFind connects users with trained service professionals across a wide range of categories:

.Home & Office Cleaning – Deep cleaning, sofa shampooing, kitchen cleaning, and more.

.Pest Control – Odourless and eco-friendly treatments for cockroaches, termites, bed bugs, and rodents.

.AC Repair & Servicing – Window and split AC installation, maintenance, and gas refilling.

.Appliance Repairs – Washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, and other household appliances.

.Event Decoration – Balloon decoration, floral setup, birthday and wedding decor.

.Appliance Rental – ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines on rent at affordable prices.

With an emphasis on safety, affordability, and customer satisfaction, SmartFind has curated a network of background-verified professionals trained to deliver top-notch service while maintaining hygiene and punctuality.

Service with a Promise

The platform is built with a“customer-first” approach, where service quality and trust are paramount. Every booking includes transparent pricing, on-time arrival guarantees, and customer support before and after service delivery. Customers can easily schedule services via the website and receive live updates and support.

Why Mumbai Trusts SmartFind

Mumbai's diverse population and fast-moving lifestyle need services that adapt to their schedule. SmartFind's local expertise and wide partner network ensure services are available across major suburbs and townships, including Andheri, Dadar, Mulund, Vashi, Panvel, Kalyan, and many more.

With rising demand during the summer and monsoon seasons, SmartFind is ramping up its technician availability for AC servicing, water leakage solutions, and rainproof pest control.

Founder's Statement

Speaking about the mission, a SmartFind spokesperson shared:

"Our goal is to simplify life for urban residents by connecting them with trustworthy service professionals through a digital-first approach. We're proud to be building a local ecosystem that supports jobs while solving everyday problems for thousands of families and businesses."

About in

SmartFind is a Mumbai-based online service marketplace that connects individuals and businesses with local service providers. Inspired by platforms like Urban Company, SmartFind focuses on quality, customer satisfaction, and affordability, aiming to become the go-to choice for everyday services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

