Gold's Gym And HYROX Announces Historic Partnership, Launching North America's First HYROX Performance Center In Dallas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For over 60 years, Gold's Gym has defined strength. HYROX represents the next evolution- where strength meets performance. With the introduction of HYROX Performance Centers, we're continuing that legacy-combining elite performance equipment with our commitment to strength-for everybody and every goal," said Danny Waggoner, Co-CEO of Gold's Gym. "As the first national fitness brand in the U.S. to launch this concept in Dallas, we're excited to bring it to more Gold's Gym locations soon."

This pioneering initiative marks a significant step for both organizations, bringing a new dimension of fitness and training to Gold's Gym members and the rapidly expanding HYROX community in North America. The HYROX Performance Center at Gold's Gym Little Elm will offer specialized training programs, official HYROX equipment and certified coaches to prepare athletes of all levels for HYROX's unique blend of running and functional fitness challenges.

Douglas Gremmen, Global Head of 365 at HYROX said, "As we continue to grow HYROX on a global scale, we believe developing exceptional training and coaching facilities is key to the long-term success of the sport, and our partnership with Gold's Gym is just the beginning. We're excited to see North America's first HPC transform into a hub for community, culture and the highest standard of HYROX training to prepare people of all fitness levels for race day."

HYROX has seen exponential growth worldwide, attracting athletes from diverse fitness backgrounds to its accessible yet challenging competition format. Each race consists of a 1-kilometer run followed by one functional workout, repeated eight times. The establishment of the first HYROX Performance Center in North America at a Gold's Gym location is a testament to the increasing demand for dedicated training environments.

"I'm super proud that we've reached this milestone," said Jörg Fockenberg, vice president franchise & strategic expansion, RSG Group, the global fitness company that owns Gold's Gym. "The partnership between HYROX and Gold's Gym opens new doors for athletes globally, creating unparalleled opportunities for training, competition and community growth in the fitness world. This is to be seen as a first step for the entire RSG Group with more will follow in the near future."

The Gold's Gym Little Elm HYROX Performance Center features:



Dedicated HYROX training zones with official competition equipment.

Specialized group fitness classes and individual training programs designed by HYROX experts.

Workshops and clinics led by experienced HYROX coaches and elite athletes. A supportive community environment for both seasoned competitors and those new to fitness racing.

A grand opening event will be announced soon.

About Gold's Gym

What started out in 1965 as a small gym in Venice Beach, California has since become the most well-known fitness brand in the world – Gold's Gym. For more than 50 years, Gold's Gym has delivered a dynamic fitness experience focused on strength and performance. With nearly 700 locations across six continents, Gold's Gym helps people achieve their potential through fitness.

About HYROX

HYROX is one of the most disruptive fitness and sports brands on earth, a winner of the Time 100 Most Influential Companies 2024. HYROX is the Global Sport of Fitness Racing, inspiring people worldwide to engage in the healthiest form of training and competition. HYROX connects the world's training communities with a sport, a training methodology and a lifestyle that is accessible to all and conveys the transformative benefits of training and competition to a globally connected audience.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE Gold's Gym