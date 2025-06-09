RST Threat Library: The Common Language For Threat Intelligence

RST Cloud Logo

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RST Threat Library , an extensive and high-quality collection of threat intelligence profiles, is now available for integration with any threat intelligence (TI) platform. Designed to support threat intelligence analysts and Security Operations Center (SOC) professionals, the library enables seamless mapping of threat actors, campaigns, malware, and tools across multiple threat intelligence providers. Each entity is accompanied by comprehensive descriptions, helping analysts cut through noise and quickly understand the threat landscape.

Originally developed as a native STIX 2.1 collection for OpenCTI , RST Threat Library has since evolved into a cross-platform solution compatible with any threat intelligence platform, including custom-built portals. In a world where threat data follows diverse taxonomies, the library enables seamless pivoting, analysis, and integration across TI workflows. Its rich and structured content is now available in multiple formats, including plain text, Markdown, and HTML, offering flexible, visually intuitive integration across a wide range of leading TI platforms.

Profiles in the RST Threat Library follow a consistent structure and include known aliases, enabling analysts to unify data from multiple threat intelligence providers under a single, coherent schema. Each entry contains rich contextual information along with clearly cited sources, providing full transparency into the origin and supporting evidence behind every profile.

Many threat intelligence profiles available today are static, sparsely detailed, and rarely updated, limiting their value to analysts who rely on current, comprehensive context. RST Threat Library addresses this gap by remaining dynamic and continuously updated with newly discovered threat objects, as well as refined and enriched descriptions of existing entries. This ensures that analysts always have access to accurate, actionable, and up-to-date intelligence.

By enhancing operational efficiency, improving detection and response capabilities, and supporting proactive defence strategies, RST Threat Library empowers organisations to stay ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats.

