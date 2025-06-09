Logix Fiber Networks Names Fiber Veteran As COO To Lead Growth And Service Delivery

HOUSTON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logix Fiber Networks announced the appointment of Jeff Danielson as Chief Operating Officer, a key leadership addition that will help guide the company's next phase of growth and expansion across Texas. Danielson will report directly to CEO Greg O'Connor. His appointment follows the company's recent recapitalization and strengthens Logix's leadership team as it accelerates investments in its high-capacity fiber network and customer experience enhancements.

"Jeff brings a wealth of technical and operational experience leading large network organizations," said O 'Connor. "His expertise is invaluable as we grow our reputation serving Texas businesses with future-ready connectivity and build profitable growth."

Danielson brings more than 20 years of executive experience at leading telecommunications firms including Comcast, Cogent, T-Mobile, Sprint, and Ericsson. His background includes scaling complex network infrastructure and leading large operational teams through periods of transformation and growth.

"Logix is at a pivotal point in the company's journey," said Danielson. "I look forward to leading the team driving the next phase of operational excellence and network expansion with our new investment."

With over 300,000 fiber miles and over 3,000 on-network buildings, Logix operates one of the largest independent fiber networks in Texas and serves thousands of businesses and carriers with high-performance connectivity, carrier-grade Ethernet, wavelength connectivity up to 400G, dark fiber and dedicated internet access. Logix will expand its footprint across Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio, and upgrade its capabilities and offerings. In recent months, Logix announced 400 Gb/s upgrades to its wavelength service to data centers in Austin and the Dallas metro area and has plans to increase that to 800G in the near future.

About Logix

Logix Communications, LP, d/b/a Logix Fiber Networks ("Logix") is a leading fiber-based network infrastructure provider in Texas, offering high-performance connectivity products, wavelength services and dark fiber to businesses, carriers, and data center operators. Logix operates more than 300,000 fiber miles, serves over 3,000 on-net buildings, and connects to more than 80 third-party data centers across the state. With a reputation for network reliability, local support, and flexible solutions, Logix is the trusted choice for enterprise-grade connectivity in Texas. For more information about Logix Fiber Networks and its services, visit .

Media Contact:

John Hall

[email protected]

SOURCE LOGIX Fiber Networks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED