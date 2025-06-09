24/7 Market News: Core Gaming Enhances AI-Driven Content Creation And Marketing Strategies

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - 247marketnews , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reminds interested parties that Siyata Mobile's (NASDAQ: SYTA) merger with Core Gaming is poised to close any day in the second quarter of 2025. The merger leverages Core Gaming's advanced AI tools to enhance content creation and marketing strategies, positioning the resulting combined companies at the forefront of innovation in the gaming industry.

AI-Driven Content Creation

Core Gaming has integrated state-of-the-art AI tools utilizing text, language, image, and video models into its development processes. These AI-driven technologies have led to a 50% increase in content production and a 40% reduction in production time, significantly enhancing creative output and efficiency. By automating repetitive tasks and optimizing workflows, Core Gaming has streamlined its content creation process, enabling faster delivery of high-quality materials to market.

Enhanced Marketing Campaigns

In addition to content creation, Core Gaming developed a proprietary AI platform that aids in marketing campaigns by generating tailored content for different regions. This platform is designed to allow Core Gaming's marketing team to set targeted returns, monitor data from various ad platforms, and adjust campaigns in real-time to achieve desired goals. By analyzing vast datasets and identifying patterns, the AI platform ensures that marketing efforts are both efficient and effective, maximizing return on investment.

Industry Impact

These advancements are intended to position Core Gaming at the forefront of AI integration in the gaming industry, leveraging technology to streamline development processes and enhance user engagement. The adoption of AI tools not only improves operational efficiency but also enables the creation of more personalized and engaging gaming experiences for players worldwide.

