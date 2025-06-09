Security 101 Acquires JAC Security, A Long-Standing Franchise Partner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Security 101, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of comprehensive commercial security solutions, announced today the acquisition of JAC Security, Inc. ("JAC"), its long-standing franchise partner serving Greater Houston. This transaction marks Security 101's 17th strategic acquisition and underscores its commitment to expanding across Texas's highest-growth markets.

Headquartered in Friendswood, Texas, JAC was founded in 2018 by industry veteran Cliff Smith, whose 20-year career at leading integrators, including Tyco and NextGen, has been marked by technical expertise and operational excellence. Under Smith's leadership, JAC became one of Security 101's fastest-growing franchise locations, valued for its deep customer relationships and consistent execution in complex environments.

"Cliff combines industry depth, business acumen, and a hands-on leadership style that aligns perfectly with our culture," said Greg Daly, Chief Executive Officer of Security 101. "We're thrilled to have him lead our Houston branch as General Manager while we continue accelerating growth across Texas."

Smith will remain with the organization as General Manager, Houston, ensuring continuity for existing clients and positioning the branch for continued expansion within Security 101's national network.

"Operating as a Security 101 franchise has been an incredible journey, but joining the corporate team at this moment is truly special," said Cliff Smith, Founder of JAC. "The talent, vision, and collaboration across Security 101 are unlike anything I've seen in my career, and I'm excited to play a direct role in our next chapter."

This acquisition underscores Security 101's strategy of integrating high-performing local operators-whose deep market knowledge and strong leadership strengthen the company's national platform. By bringing proven leaders like Smith into key markets, Security 101 bolsters its reputation for consistent, scalable service excellence while preserving the local accountability and responsiveness customers value.

As the company's footprint expands across the United States, strategic transactions such as JAC enable Security 101 to better support enterprise clients with growing regional footprints, multi-site operations, and heightened security requirements, all under a unified national brand.

About Security 101

Security 101 is a national provider of integrated security solutions to a diversified set of commercial customers across multiple end markets, including healthcare, education, financial, and government, among others. The company delivers a full-service offering of security services and products including the design, installation, and maintenance of access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, visitor management, and managed service solutions. Founded in 2005 and based in West Palm Beach, FL, Security 101 has over 50 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit .

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.8 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit .

Contact: Alex Shakibnia, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED