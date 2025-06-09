Climcanada Merges With Climatedoor And Is Renamed 'Climatedoor Impact' To Amplify Climate Innovation

ClimCanada merges with ClimateDoor to become ClimateDoor Impact, a non-profit arm of the Vancouver-based climate venture builder.

- Sam KullarVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ClimateDoor , a leading climate venture builder, is proud to announce that ClimCanada , a Canadian not-for-profit, is now officially part of the ClimateDoor ecosystem and has rebranded as ClimateDoor Impact.This merger combines ClimCanada's mission-driven programming and founder-first ethos with ClimateDoor's robust commercialization infrastructure, networks, and expertise. The merger will also bring 135+ mentors into their ecosystem, along with ClimateKIC, Europe's leading climate innovation agency and community. United under a shared goal, ClimateDoor Impact will accelerate and scale the next generation of climate solutions.Key highlights of the integration:Sam Kullar, founder of ClimCanada, joins ClimateDoor as Head of Portfolio Growth. Sam will support ClimateDoor's portfolio companies through critical stages of growth, funding, and partnership development.Sam will lead ClimateDoor Impact as Executive Director, an expanded initiative focused on providing early-stage support and establishing global partnerships for high-potential climate ventures.ClimateDoor's leadership team will join the board of directors at ClimateDoor Impact, ensuring strategic alignment and strengthened governance.“Building a not-for-profit with no cash and no safety net was the hardest thing I've ever done," said Kullar. "I kept going because I believed in the mission. Joining ClimateDoor means that mission finally has the support it deserves. Our programs are stronger, our impact deeper - and now, we get to build this together. Onwards!”“Sam brings a rare mix of founder empathy, operational rigour, and global perspective,” said Chad Rickaby, CEO at ClimateDoor.“With ClimateDoor Impact, we're reinforcing our commitment to ensuring high-impact solutions overcome early-stage barriers and reach commercialization at scale.”ClimateDoor Impact will continue ClimCanada's legacy of supporting early-stage climate ventures, now enhanced with expanded resources, networks, and a targeted approach to accelerate commercialization.About ClimateDoorClimateDoor is a climate venture builder specializing in connecting founders to customers, capital, and strategic partnerships. ClimateDoor supports founders by embedding operational teams, developing investor materials, securing grants, structuring deals, and driving growth. With a track record of supporting over 75 companies, raising more than $71M in venture capital, and unlocking $17M+ in grants, ClimateDoor is creating a robust future for climate innovation.About ClimCanadaClimCanada, now ClimateDoor Impact, is a Canadian Non-Profit-Organization that has supported climate ventures through founder-first programming, mentorship, and access to global innovation networks. With roots in Canada and connections across Europe and Asia, ClimCanada has built a reputation as a leading voice in early-stage climate innovation with $2M in sales generated for startups, $1M in fundraising secured, and 130+ world-class mentors globally.

