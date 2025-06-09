Personal Injury Attorney Jeffrey R. Davis Joins Anidjar & Levine, P.A. To Lead New Miami Office

Jeffrey R. Davis joins Anidjar & Levine, P.A. to join their Miami office, bringing 30+ years of personal injury law experience.

- Marc Anidjar & Glen Levine

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anidjar & Levine, P.A., one of Florida's premier personal injury law firms, is proud to announce that accomplished attorney Jeffrey R. Davis has officially joined the firm to lead its expansion into Miami . With more than three decades of legal experience exclusively representing plaintiffs in personal injury, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases, Mr. Davis brings an exceptional level of skill, compassion, and leadership to the firm's growing statewide presence.

A Legacy of Advocacy and Legal Excellence:

Jeffrey R. Davis was born and raised in Massapequa, Long Island, New York. He began his academic journey at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, where he graduated with high honors in 1983. He went on to attend the University of Miami School of Law, earning his Juris Doctor degree in 1986, and was admitted to The Florida Bar that same year. Florida has been both his professional home and the primary focus of his lifelong legal career.

Mr. Davis has exclusively represented injury victims since the beginning of his career. After honing his legal skills as an associate at several prominent plaintiff's injury firms, he founded his own private practice in 1997, dedicated solely to personal injury litigation. In 2025, Mr. Davis joined Anidjar & Levine, P.A. to open and lead their Miami office, further extending the firm's services to injury victims in South Florida.

Experience and Community Engagement:

Over the course of his career, Mr. Davis has served on numerous committees for The Florida Bar, including grievance committees and those addressing the unauthorized practice of law. His commitment to upholding the standards of legal ethics and professional conduct is reflected in his service and his dedication to client advocacy.

He is admitted to practice law in both state and federal courts and holds memberships in multiple local, state, and national legal associations. His reputation for integrity, trial experience, and tenacity has earned him the respect of peers and clients alike.

A Stronger Miami Presence for Anidjar & Levine, P.A.:

Founded with the mission of providing personalized and aggressive legal representation to injury victims, Anidjar & Levine, P.A. has grown into a well-recognized and respected law firm serving clients throughout Florida. With offices in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Naples, and now Miami, the firm has handled thousands of cases across the state, recovering substantial compensation for its clients.

The legal team at Anidjar & Levine focuses exclusively on plaintiff-side personal injury law. Their practice areas include:

Car, truck, and motorcycle accidents

Slip, trip, and fall injuries

Boating and maritime accidents

Medical malpractice and hospital negligence

Nursing home abuse and neglect

Whether dealing with a serious car crash, a life-altering medical error, or unsafe property conditions, the firm's attorneys are known for their meticulous case preparation, aggressive negotiation, and unwavering dedication to securing justice for their clients.

A Shared Vision for Client-Focused Representation:

The addition of Mr. Davis aligns with Anidjar & Levine's commitment to high-quality legal services rooted in compassion, communication, and results.

“Jeffrey R. Davis brings not only decades of legal experience, but a deep understanding of the needs of injury victims and a strong sense of ethics,” said Marc Anidjar, founding partner.“We're excited to have him lead our Miami office and to continue building our presence across South Florida.”

By combining forces with Mr. Davis, Anidjar & Levine reinforces its position as a top-tier Florida law firm and expands its ability to offer responsive, effective legal help to accident victims across Florida.

About Anidjar & Levine, P.A.:

Anidjar & Levine, P.A. is a Florida-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing people who have been harmed due to the negligence or misconduct of others. The firm operates with a client-first philosophy, offering free consultations, 24/7 access, and personalized legal representation tailored to each client's unique case.

Anidjar & Levine, P.A.

The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine

+1 305-384-6882

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.