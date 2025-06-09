Waterford Hotel Group Appointed To Operate Five Boutique Hotels In New Orleans

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic expansion marks Waterford's exciting entry into the New Orleans market and reinforces the company's longstanding expertise in managing distinctive, independently operated hotels across the United States.

"We are honored to partner with The J Collection to bring our operational and guest experience expertise to these remarkable hotels," said Duane Schroder, Chief Growth Officer of Waterford Hotel Group. "Each of these properties is a unique reflection of New Orleans' soul-historic, vibrant, and unmistakably authentic. Our team is excited to embrace the spirit of the city and elevate these beloved landmarks for guests and ownership alike."

Waterford Hotel Group brings four decades of experience operating a diverse portfolio of properties, including branded hotels and distinctive independents. The company also has deep expertise in food and beverage operations, delivering high-quality, guest-centric service across all facets of hospitality. Waterford's adaptable and hands-on approach makes it especially well-suited for managing unique hotels that prioritize authentic experiences while maximizing long-term value for ownership groups. This expansion into New Orleans builds on Waterford's growing presence in the Southern U.S., where it currently manages hotels in Florida, Arkansas, and Georgia, in addition to other locations throughout the United States.

Located in the heart of New Orleans' historic French Quarter and surrounding neighborhoods, the five hotels offer guests an immersive and memorable experience that blends Southern hospitality with modern comfort.

About Waterford Hotel Group

For nearly 40 years, Waterford Hotel Group has been a leading hospitality management company with a proven track record of success across a diverse range of hotel types and markets. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences while driving revenue, optimizing operations, and maximizing returns for hotel owners. Waterford and its affiliates have developed and operated hospitality assets valued at more than $3 billion, with a portfolio spanning over 100 locations nationwide-from large, complex multi-use projects to charming independent inns. With deep expertise in both branded and independent properties, as well as food and beverage operations, Waterford offers tailored management solutions backed by decades of industry insight. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Lisa Beers

860-701-9621

[email protected]

SOURCE Waterford Hotel Group