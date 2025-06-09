Carrierx And Phound Bring Magnum AI And Vcons To Life

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Phound's, powered by CarrierX vCons, is available to Premium users, transforming everyday conversations into actionable, trusted takeaways. Whether it's business negotiations, client follow-ups, or family calls, combining CarrierX's HD Direct infrastructure and Phound's intuitive user experience means clarity is no longer optional; it's the default.

Carrier-Grade HD Audio – Phound calls ride on AMR-WB-powered HD Direct paths , bypassing intermediate hops and ensuring zero degradation, lower latency , and full STIR/SHAKEN compliance .

vCons: Virtualized Conversations – A new communication format that structures calls into trustworthy, searchable records . From voice to verified memory, vCons make every conversation count.

Magnum AI – Phound's built-in assistant turns talk into tasks: capturing key points, decisions, and next steps, without disrupting the flow that works as the interface to the vCon-based conversational memory.

"We built HD Direct to eliminate the noise, literally and metaphorically," said Dave Erickson , CEO of CarrierX and co-founder of Phound. "By removing intermediaries, reducing latency, and ensuring full signal fidelity, we give platforms like Phound the backbone they need to deliver AI-driven communication that's human in voice but digital in memory."

The integration of CarrierX's programmable CPaaS stack allows Phound to deploy intelligent features like Magnum AI, Verified Identity, and Persona Management across voice, messaging, and conferencing, without reinventing infrastructure. Through Zero-Hop Direct , users enjoy faster connection setup, lower cost per call , and the most natural HD audio quality available today, all while maintaining regulatory compliance.

"CarrierX made it possible for us to take a radical vision of conversation memory and make it real," added Erickson. "With vCons and HD Direct, we're not just improving the quality of the conversation. We're restoring trust in communication itself."

Why It Matters:



For Developers and Partners : CarrierX's open APIs and programmable infrastructure give apps like Phound the flexibility to build, deploy, and scale faster .

For Consumers and Teams : Trusted conversations are now possible without IT departments or complex onboarding. For the Future : This is what a trusted telecom infrastructure looks like-compliant, contextual, and clear by design.

To explore how CarrierX is redefining the conversation layer of the internet, visit . To experience Phound and Magnum AI in action, visit .

About CarrierX

CarrierX is a full-stack voice and messaging platform powering billions of minutes monthly across enterprise-grade networks. With innovations like HD Direct , Zero-Hop Routing , and vCons , CarrierX provides the infrastructure for modern, trusted communication at scale. As a nationwide CLEC with deep roots in telecom and an eye toward the programmable future, CarrierX is enabling the next generation of AI-integrated, privacy-first applications.

About Phound

Phound is a trusted communication service that combines advanced contact management, government-backed identity verification, and AI-powered spam-blocking to transform how people connect. Designed to meet the demands of today's hybrid world, Phound empowers users with tools to manage their digital personas, protect their privacy, and build authentic relationships. By prioritizing trust and security, Phound is redefining communication for individuals and businesses alike.

