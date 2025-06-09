Canyon Partners Strengthens EMEA Client Team With Senior Hire

Giacomo Greggio joins as a Senior Vice President in the EMEA Capital Formation Group focused on Wealth channel and Southern Europe

DALLAS and LONDON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners ("Canyon"), a $27 billion global alternative investment manager founded in 1990, today announced Giacomo Greggio has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President on the EMEA Capital Formation team. His addition to the firm continues Canyon's strategic expansion of its EMEA platform and reflects its long-term commitment to the region.

Mr. Greggio will be responsible for client coverage across Southern Europe and the pan-European wealth channel. He will report to James Anderson, who was appointed Head of EMEA Capital Formation in December 2023.

"Canyon has a long history of partnering with private banks, wealth managers and family offices across Europe, and the wealth market remains a critical channel for our ambitions in the region. As we continue to evolve our investment platform to meet the ongoing needs of our clients, we are excited to welcome Giacomo to the team, and for him to bring Canyon's deep and innovative investment expertise across corporate credit, asset-backed, and real estate to bear in continental Europe," said Mr. Anderson.

Mr. Greggio brings to Canyon over a decade of experience in capital formation, most recently serving as a Senior Director at Barings, where he played a key role in the European wealth distribution team focused on alternative credit. Prior to Barings, he held roles at BlueBay Asset Management and Amagis Capital.

The EMEA Capital Formation group is primarily based out of Canyon's London office along with Canyon's European investment team, which has deployed approximately $26 billion of capital over the last two decades across Canyon's corporate and asset backed strategies.

About Canyon Partners, LLC

Founded in 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across public and private corporate credit, asset backed credit, and real estate. The firm seeks to capture excess returns available to those investors with specialized expertise, rigorous research capabilities, and the ability to underwrite complexity. Canyon invests on behalf of a broad range of institutions globally. For more information visit: .

Media Contacts:

Canyon Partners

Kris Cole

[email protected]

SOURCE Canyon Partners, LLC

