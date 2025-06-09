INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors Of June 16, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA) Securities Class Action Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Ibotta, Inc. (“Ibotta” or“the Company”) (NYSE: IBTA). The lawsuit alleges that the Company's Registration Statement contained materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that Ibotta failed to warn investors that its contract with The Kroger Co. was at-will.

If you bought shares of Ibotta pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and related prospectus issued in connection with its April 18, 2024 IPO, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 16, 2025.

