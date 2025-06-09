Seraphic Security Unveils Browsertotaltm - Free AI-Powered Browser Security Assessment For Enterprises

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Seraphic Security , a leader in enterprise browser security, today announced the launch of Browser, a unique and proprietary public service enabling enterprises to assess their browser security posture in real-time. The launch coincides with the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2025, where Seraphic will be showcasing the new platform with live demos at booth #1257.

Powered by AI, Browser Total offers CISOs and security teams a comprehensive, hands-on environment to test browser security defenses against today's most sophisticated threats. Key features of the platform include:



Posture analysis and real-time weakness detection

Insights on emerging web-based threats and phishing risks

A novel, state-of-the-art in-browser LLM that analyzes results and generates tailored recommendations

A live, secure URL sandbox for safely testing suspicious links and downloads And more interactive tools that bring browser security front and center

"Web browsers have become one of the enterprise's most exploited attack surfaces," said Ilan Yeshua, CEO and co-founder of Seraphic Security. "With Browser Total , we're giving security leaders a powerful, transparent way to visualize their organization's browser's security risks, and a clear path to remediation. What makes this truly groundbreaking is that we're democratizing access to enterprise-grade security analysis. By making Browser Total freely available to the entire security community, we're not just protecting individual organizations; we're strengthening the collective defense against increasingly sophisticated web-based threats." "We created Browser Total because we saw a critical gap in how organizations understand and prepare for browser-based attacks," said Avihay Cohen, CTO and co-founder of Seraphic Security. "This isn't just another security tool, it's an educational platform that lets security teams experience firsthand how sophisticated these threats have become. My hope is that by making this technology freely available, we can elevate the entire community's awareness and readiness against the next generation of web threats."

Attendees of the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2025 can experience Browser Total firsthand at booth #1257. The Seraphic team will be providing live demos, expert insights, and one-on-one consultations on closing the browser security gap. Users can book a demo time in advance here .

In Q1 of 2025, Seraphic Security announced a $29 million Series A fundraising led by GreatPoint Ventures with participation from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund and existing investors Planven, Cota Capital, and Storm Ventures. To learn more about Seraphic Security and its patent browser security solution, users can click here.

About Seraphic Security:

Seraphic is a leader in the rapidly growing Enterprise Browser Security market, driven by its patented technology that turns any browser into a secure browser with robust protection and detection capabilities. Seraphic delivers SWG, CASB, and ZTNA to simplify existing security architectures and significantly reduce SSE cost. Seamlessly and easily deployed, Seraphic also enables secure access to SaaS and private web applications to employees and third parties from managed and personal devices without the complexity and cost of VDI & VPN. Invisible to the end-user, Seraphic supports all browsers and SaaS desktop applications like Teams, Slack, Discord, and WhatsApp. For more information, users can visit .

