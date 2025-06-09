Corrohealth Makes Strategic Investment In SANTECHTURE, Infusing Corrohealth AI Capabilities Into SANTECHTURE RCM Products Throughout GCC Region

DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global healthcare technology company CorroHealth has made a strategic investment into Dubai based pioneering revenue cycle management (RCM) intelligent technology solutions provider SANTECHTURE.

The deal brings together the industry-leading AI capabilities of CorroHealth with the advanced RCM solutions of SANTECHTURE, equipping SANTECHTURE healthcare clients across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region with powerful new technology to maximize ROI.

The investment formalizes what has been a productive working relationship between the two companies. Over the past two years, CorroHealth and SANTECHTURE have successfully completed multiple proofs of concept for SANTCEHTURE clients. In January, SANTECHTURE and CorroHealth jointly hosted the Arab Health reception focused on AI and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Innovation.

SANTECHTURE, which is backed by leading institutional investors Gulf Capital and Shorooq Partners, has seen a phenomenal increase in demand for its advanced deep tech RCM solutions in the GGC and across regional markets, and this partnership will support yet another leap ahead in advancing innovation and value creation.

CorroHealth CEO Pat Leonard said, "This is an exciting step forward for CorroHealth, as we combine our technological capabilities with a local company based in the GCC region. CorroHealth joining forces with SANTECHTURE brings the best of both worlds to provide clients in the region with unsurpassed RCM capabilities to protect hospitals' bottom lines and help to ensure their financial future."

SANTECHTURE Founder and CEO Anas Batikhi said, "The pairing of SANTECHTURE's unique leading-edge solutions with CorroHealth's AI driven innovations in the RCM technology space is truly unrivalled. We are especially thrilled to be cementing further our working relationship with CorroHealth and leading the intelligent automation drive to support our clients and partners with their RCM digital transformation journey, delivering on cost reduction and improved revenue outcomes."

Gulf Capital Managing Director Mohammad Madani added, "We are proud to have been early backers of SANTECHTURE and to now support this landmark partnership between SANTECHTURE's and CorroHealth. This strategic investment is a strong validation of SANTECHTURE's leadership in intelligent RCM solutions across the GCC and marks a pivotal milestone in its growth journey. We are confident this collaboration will unlock significant value for healthcare providers in the region."

Bilal Mushtaq, MD, CorroHealth's Executive Vice President of Global Growth and Strategy for GCC market expansion said "This strategic investment and partnership marks a pivotal step forward in our growth strategy, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and delivering greater value to a new market. This is not just a collaboration but a shared vision to forge a new path towards providing excellence in revenue cycle management."

About CorroHealth

CorroHealth is a leading provider of clinically led healthcare analytics and technology-driven solutions, dedicated to positively impacting financial performance for physicians, hospitals, and health plans. CorroHealth offers integrated solutions, proven expertise, intelligent technology, and scalability to address needs across the entire revenue cycle. The company's global presence extends over 10 locations, including the United States, India, and the United Kingdom. CorroHealth was recently named one of the "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare in 2025" by Becker's Healthcare and a Great Place To Work® CertifiedTM in India for the second time in two years. Further information is available at corrohealth .

About SANTECHTURE

SANTECHTURE is a leading provider of innovative revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions tailored for the rapidly evolving healthcare sector. With a deep understanding of market challenges and growing demand for intelligent technology-driven solutions, we have successfully established ourselves as pioneers in the healthcare RCM-tech industry. Since 2009, we have been instrumental in transforming RCM practices in both the private and public healthcare sectors across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Our expertise allows us to fully support US, Australian, and Saudi Arabian billing and coding systems in order to provide healthcare providers with the tools they need to thrive in today's digitized markets. santechture

About Gulf Capital

Gulf Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm with over 19 years of investment experience from the GCC to the rest of Asia, one of the fastest growing investment corridors in the world today. Gulf Capital partners with dynamic entrepreneurs and exceptional management teams to provide them with growth capital, strategic advice, and operational expertise to build market leading global businesses. The Firm has a long and proven track record of investing in Growth Markets, having closed 45 investments since 2006. It currently manages over $2.4 billion in assets across seven funds and investment vehicles. As a thematic investor, Gulf Capital focuses on resilient, forward-looking sectors such as Technology and Fintech, Healthcare, Business Services, Consumer, and Sustainability. Its mission is to build value with world-class governance and ESG best practices, deep focus on operational improvements and sectoral expertise to generate sustainable and superior performance for its key stakeholders. Gulf Capital has deep Revenue Cycle Management expertise and was a pioneering investor in this space, having closed 6 acquisitions in this sector to date. For more information, please visit or linkedin/company/gulf-capital

Media Contacts:

For CorroHealth

Mellissa Gardner, Senior Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

For SANTECHTURE

Najati Hassan, Senior Director of Business Development

[email protected]

SOURCE CorroHealth

