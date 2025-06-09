Connecticut Office Of The Attorney General: U.S. District Courts Grant Preliminary Approval Of A Settlement With Apotex Corp. Over Conspiracies To Inflate Prices And Limit Competition

If you are a consumer who bought certain generic prescription drugs in the United States between May 1, 2009 and December 31, 2019, you could be eligible for money.

HARTFORD, Conn., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The purpose of this Notice is to alert Consumers to a proposed settlement with generic prescription drug manufacturer Apotex Corp. which settles claims in lawsuits currently pending in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut (the "States' Actions") and claims brought by Consumers and other End-Payers ("End-Payer Plaintiffs" or "EPPs") in a group of class actions currently pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania (the "EPP Class Actions"). For purposes of this Notice, a "Consumer" is an individual who purchased one or more of the generic drugs at issue in the lawsuits. This is the most recent settlement in this litigation; prior settlements have been made with other generic drug manufacturers. The lawsuits remain ongoing against non-settling defendant drug manufacturers.

The States' Actions and the EPP Class Actions claim that Defendants unlawfully agreed to fix the prices of numerous generic prescription drugs sold in the United States. As a result, prescription drug purchasers – including Consumers – may have overpaid for certain generic drugs. More information on the lawsuits and settlements is available at AGGenericDrugs . The lawsuits are not about – and do not question – the safety or efficacy of any of the drugs at issue.

Generally, you may be included if at any time between May 1, 2009 and December 31, 2019, you purchased in the United States or certain territories, a generic prescription drug (not for resale) listed in the lawsuit and manufactured by any one of the Defendants. A listing of the drugs and a more complete description of eligibility requirements is available at the website (AGGenericDrugs ) or by calling the toll-free number (1-866-290-0182).

The State Attorneys General have created a fund for the deposit of settlement money from current and future settlements ("Settlement Fund"). For the Apotex Settlement, Apotex will pay $39,100,000, of which $17,624,403 will be allocated among Consumers, $9,745,596 will be allocated among certain State Entities, and $11,730,000 will be used for the payment of notice and administration expenses, as well as the costs of litigating the States' Actions, subject to Court approval. The settlement agreement with Apotex and a more complete description of benefits (and other information) is available at the website (AGGenericDrugs ).

Money will not be distributed yet, and will be distributed pursuant to a Plan of Allocation at a later date and only after requisite court approvals. The State Attorneys General and EPPs will continue to pursue the lawsuits against the non-settling defendants, with the expectation that additional money from future settlements will be placed into the Settlement Fund for later distribution, including to Consumers who purchased generic drugs involved in the litigation and who timely submit valid claims.

The claims process will open at a later date. You will need to submit a claim form to get a payment, which will be made available to you via the website at a later date. To receive updates about this and future Settlements, including when a claim form will be available, and instructions on what information to provide when submitting a claim, you should register on the website (AGGenericDrugs ) or call the toll-free number, 1-866-290-0182.

If you do nothing, you will be bound by the Settlement and the Courts' decisions. If you want to keep your right to sue the Settling Defendants, you must exclude yourself ("Opt out") from the Settlement by July 24, 2025 . If you wish to file objections or comments/concerns but still remain in the litigation (and thus be bound by the Settlement and the Court's decisions), you may do so by submitting them to the Court by July 24, 2025 . The procedure for either opting out of or objecting to the Settlement is explained on the website (AGGenericDrugs ). The United States District Court for the District of Connecticut will hold a hearing on August 12, 2025 , and the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania will hold a hearing on October 3, 2025 to consider whether to approve the proposed Settlement. You or your own lawyer may appear at the hearing at your own expense, but you do not have to attend.

For more information:



Visit: Call: 1-866-290-0182

SOURCE Connecticut Office of the Attorney General

