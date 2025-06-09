Just Enough Wines Appoints Josh Allard As New Vice President Of Sales
"Allard brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of scaling sales operations in the alcohol beverage sector," said Jessica Cox, CEO of Just Enough Wines." As we enter our next phase of growth, his leadership will be instrumental in deepening retail relationships and accelerating our presence across key markets."
In this role, Allard will oversee the national sales team and work closely with marketing and operations to align efforts and optimize sales execution. He will also play a pivotal role in advancing Just Enough Wines' mission to make premium wine more accessible, convenient, and sustainable.
"I'm thrilled to join Just Enough Wines at such an exciting time," said Allard. "The brand resonates strongly with modern consumers, and I'm eager to help scale our reach and introduce our premium single-serve wines to new markets."
This leadership addition reflects Just Enough Wines' commitment to investing in top talent and comes off a massive growth year in 2024. With partnerships including United Airlines, Target, MGM Resorts, and Aimbridge Hospitality, Just Enough Wines has grown to selling over 100k cases per year. They plan on seeing continued growth through 2025, strengthening its position as a trailblazer in the premium canned wine space.
About Just Enough Wines
Just Enough Wines, a leading female-owned canned wine brand delivers premium, portion-controlled wines in sustainable, stylish cans designed for today's modern lifestyles. Featuring vintage and appellation-specific wines from the California Central Coast, each can is crafted for quality, making it easy to enjoy great wine anytime, anywhere-without compromise.
Media Contact:
Kaitlyn Lo
Co-Founder and COO
Just Enough Wines
[email protected]
justenoughwines
Taylor Foxman
609-432-2237
SOURCE Just Enough Wines
