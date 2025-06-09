Bitcoin Solaris Presale Heats Up In Phase 7 As Token Launch Nears With 233% ROI Forecast

TALLINN, Estonia, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation blockchain project, has officially entered Phase 7 of its presale , offering early participants a strategic entry point ahead of its upcoming exchange launch. With tokens currently priced at $7 and a forecasted listing price of $20, BTC-S presents a 233% ROI potential for early supporters - based on current market benchmarks and demand from its live mining ecosystem.



A Structural Replay of Bitcoin's Earliest Advantages

Bitcoin Solaris isn't riding a wave of speculative hype. Its model is engineered around fundamentals that made Bitcoin successful in the first place - a fixed 21 million token supply, scarcity-based mechanics, and a functioning distribution model tied to user contribution rather than capital lockups.







At its core, the protocol combines a Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Capacity base layer with a high-performance Solaris Layer that processes over 10,000 transactions per second. Finality occurs in under two seconds, and energy consumption is reduced by over 99.95% compared to traditional mining systems.

Price Forecasts Rooted in Function

Phase 7 of the presale is now live, with BTC-S priced at $7 per token. Exchange launch benchmarks target $20, translating to an immediate 233% ROI for early backers - assuming no speculative appreciation beyond the forecasted listing value.







This figure isn't abstract. It's grounded in market benchmarking, liquidity provisioning frameworks, and rising demand from the Bitcoin Solaris mining ecosystem, which has already completed closed beta testing with strong reported returns.

Analyst Attention and Audit-Backed Trust

As President Trump's crypto-positive policies fuel renewed attention toward blockchain technologies, Bitcoin Solaris is emerging as a key beneficiary - not because of political noise, but because its structure and transparency offer actual utility.

The project has passed a full Cyberscope audit of its smart contract systems, as well as a mobile infrastructure audit by Freshcoins . KYC verificatio has also been completed by a third party , giving retail participants added assurance in a space often lacking transparency.

Analyst Ben Crypto recently released a market breakdown on YouTube, calling Bitcoin Solaris the closest thing we've seen to early Bitcoin conditions since 2012. His thesis centers not on nostalgia, but on clear tokenomics: a capped supply, no emissions curve, and a network ready for mainstream use.

Final Thoughts

Crypto markets follow narratives, but they reward mechanics. Bitcoin Solaris isn't promising future breakthroughs - it's rolling them out. The tech is live, the presale is active, and the fundamentals are visible to anyone willing to look beyond the headlines.

With President Trump signaling favorable conditions for crypto adoption, and BTC-S offering a direct path to early-stage ownership with built-in mining incentives, this moment marks a real chance at structural participation.







