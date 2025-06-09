Makerflo Acquires Woodboxblanks To Expand Premium Product Line And Empower Creative Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MakerFlo , the go-to destination for premium crafting blanks and small-batch manufacturing supplies, is proud to announce the full acquisition of WoodBoxBlanks. This strategic move enhances product offerings, increases sourcing diversity, and provides greater opportunities for creative entrepreneurs.This acquisition brings WoodBoxBlank's highly sought-after finished wood box inventory directly into the MakerFlo ecosystem. Known for its distinctive raw pine wood blanks, MakerFlo can now offer beautifully finished wooden boxes in various colors - a long-desired addition to its product lineup.“On May 6, 2025, MakerFlo acquired WoodBoxBlanks not just to expand our product line but to expand our customers potential,” said Marc Pendergraft, Co-Founder of MakerFlo.“We saw an opportunity to bring customers beautifully finished, premium wood boxes that unlock new ways to create, bundle, and build higher-value products, and we took it.”Why This Matters for the MakerFlo CommunityThe acquisition strengthens MakerFlo's commitment to offering unique, margin-friendly blanks for crafters and small businesses. These finished wood boxes are ideal not only for humidors or keepsake boxes but also as vessels for kitting and bundling, an increasingly popular strategy for boosting average order value (AOV).“Personalizing and bundling is a proven way to grow your business,” said John Modi, Co-Founder of MakerFlo.“This move lets us give you more variety, more stability in pricing, and more tools to stand out in a crowded market. But at its core, this acquisition is about you - the makers, dreamers, and entrepreneurs who are ready to take your business to the next level. We're here to fuel your creativity, strengthen your margins, and help you turn every blank into a brand. This is more than growth; it's a step toward the future we're building together.”Key Benefits of the AcquisitionThis acquisition brings a significant expansion to MakerFlo's product variety, with the introduction of premium, finished wood boxes, an offering previously unavailable through the MakerFlo catalog. These new additions open creative possibilities for customers looking to offer high-end products such as humidors, keepsake boxes, or custom gift kits.Another key advantage is the diversification of MakerFlo's sourcing strategy. The acquisition reduces the company's reliance on Chinese manufacturing, providing greater stability in a volatile global trade environment and improving the consistency of inventory forecasting and fulfillment.For WoodBoxBlanks customers, the transition brings a host of new perks. They now benefit from MakerFlo's exceptional customer support, faster shipping capabilities, and access to a wide range of resources including tradeshow connections, a vibrant influencer network, and business-building tools through the MakerFlo platform.Finally, the acquisition introduces more flexible and competitive pricing options. Customers can take advantage of wholesale discounts - 10% off through the "Build a Bundle" program and up to 20% off on full case orders. Plans are also in motion to introduce even deeper discounts for pallet-size purchases, ensuring that small businesses can maintain healthy margins while scaling their operations.What Happens NextThe transition is already complete. MakerFlo has integrated the most popular premium boxes from WoodBoxBlanks into its live product catalog. While the WoodBoxBlanks website is now parked, its legacy continues through improved service, pricing, and innovation under the MakerFlo brand.There are no changes to product quality or pricing. In fact, MakerFlo customers can expect more consistent inventory, stronger wholesale deals, and faster turnaround.Looking ahead, MakerFlo plans to expand the wood box line with new sizes and companion products for bundling. While additional product launches are expected, customers can already begin exploring the new finished boxes live on MakerFlo.

