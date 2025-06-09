Where To Watch ISRO-NASA's Axiom 4 Mission: India's Shubhanshu Shukla Set For Space Journey

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) provided details on Monday for people to watch the launch of ISRO's Gaganyatri to International Space Station. Sharing the details in a post on X, ISRO said, "ISRO-NASA Mission to ISS-- India heads to the International Space Station! Join the YouTube LIVE on June 10, 3:45 PM IST -- liftoff at 5:52 PM!

As per ISRO, the live telecast of the launch of astronauts can be viewed here:

- ISRO (@isro) June 9, 2025

India's Shubhanshu Shukla to lead

In a video message shared by Axiom Space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared a stirring message ahead of his departure. The video by Axiom Space praised his technological prowess and described him as a fighter pilot for 15 years. In the video message he said, "Namaste. I'm Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. The first Indian astronaut wing commander Rakesh Sharma traveled to space in 1984. I grew up reading about him in textbooks and listening to his stories from space. I was deeply, deeply impressed by him. This journey that I'm on, it has been a long one for me. It started out somewhere. I didn't know that this is the path it is going to finally take. I would say that I have been extremely fortunate and extremely lucky to have gotten the opportunities to first, fly all my life, which was a dream job for me, and then have the opportunity to apply to astronaut's core, and now consequently be here. The way this worked out for me was that probably a week before we arrived at Axiom was the time I came to know that I would be going. I was extremely excited to be here. I was very, very happy because this was a possibility for me to actually fly to space. You don't know how to respond to such things."Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is part of Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission (Ax-4), marking a historic moment for India's space collaboration with NASA. According to Axiom Space, the Ax-4 mission will "realise the return" to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each nation's first government-sponsored flight in more than 40 years. While this is the second human spaceflight mission in history for these countries, it will be the first time all three will execute a mission aboard the International Space Station. This historic mission highlights how Axiom Space is redefining access to low-Earth orbit and elevating national space programs globally Ax-4 crew includes members from India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each nation's first mission to the space station in history and the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in over 40 years, according to Axiom Space Shukla will be India's second national astronaut to go to space since 1984. Slawosz Uznanski, European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut, will be the second Polish astronaut since 1978 Kapu will be the second national Hungarian astronaut since 1980 Whitson will command her second commercial human spaceflight mission, adding to her standing record for the longest cumulative time in space by an American astronaut group member, Tibor Kapu said, "Shuk's wisdom, the knowledge that he possesses, he could be 130 years old. Peggy Whitson said,“For me, having him as my pilot in the Dragon capsule is great. He already has that operational savvy. He's just wicked smart when it comes to spacecraft technologies.” Slawosz Uznanski, European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut said about Group Captain Shukla, "He is very focused and he will basically go one, two, three, four in a record time. I don't even know how he gets there so fast".Describing the team with whom he is going on the mission, Group Captain Shukla said,“The team that I'm flying with on this mission, it is fantastic. I do feel that I have exceptional crewmates. I will have these crew members for this one flight. But post this mission, these are going to be my friends for life. It has been an amazing journey. These are moments that really tell you that you are getting to be a part of something that is much larger than yourself. I can only say how extremely fortunate I am to be a part of this. It is my sincere endeavor through my mission to inspire an entire generation back home in the country. I want to use this opportunity to ignite curiosity among kids. Even if this story, my story, is able to change one life, it would be a huge success for me. I'm Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla. and I am the mission pilot for Axiom 4 mission.”

On June 8, the Ax-4 crew and SpaceX teams successfully completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities ahead of their scheduled liftoff on Tuesday, June 10, SpaceX said in a post on their official handle.