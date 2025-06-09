Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Sweden's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held talks on Monday in Stockholm with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The agenda included ways to foster cooperation relations between the two countries, the latest regional and international developments, along with other topics of shared interest.

The Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the State of Qatar's mediation efforts to resolve several regional and international disputes, primarily the joint mediation efforts in Gaza.