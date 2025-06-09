Carton Service Has 4 Additional Packaging Patents To Help Customers Get To Market Faster

Patents Get Products To Market Faster In Paperboard Packaging

Packaging supplier Carton Service CSI, recently added four (4) more sustainable paperboard packaging patents to their growing list of unique technology.

- Reid Lederer

SHELBY, OH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading CPG, food and pharmaceutical packaging supplier Carton Service CSI, recently added four (4) more sustainable paperboard packaging patents to their growing list of unique technology. In all, the company has achieved four (4) U.S. design patents, three (3) U.S. utility patents, three (3) Design patents in Mexico and three (3) Design patents in Canada with two (2) more U.S. patents pending. All of these patents relate to sustainable paperboard packaging specifically gable top, direct contact packaging which can be hard to source and difficult to make.“We pursued these patents to help customers fast-track their sustainable packaging projects. These off-the-shelf packaging solutions can help customers get to market faster,” says company president Reid Lederer.

The recent patents feature grippable sections on two sides of the carton.“We noticed that some cartons are hard to hang on to and so we added some grooves to aid with carton opening and gripping. This feature might be useful for a lubricant company (like motor oil for example),” says company vice president Scott Garverick. One other recent carton offering is an all carton, no cap solution that can be used for unusual contents such as soap, coffee creamers, water, and eggs. Most companies want to reduce their packaging use of non-renewable resources and this particular packaging type features a perforated opening to dispense the container contents rather than a plastic cap.

“We wanted to create packaging brands that would communicate to liquid food, health and beauty customers that there are more sustainable packaging choices available,” said Lederer.“We intend to be sustainability packaging leaders and innovators into our next generation of Carton Service.” As an additional note, Carton Service is a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition. Carton Service also offers a Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) of their paper packaging versus glass, aluminum and plastic for companies considering making a switch.

Katherine Spratt

Carton Service

+1 865-250-4837

email us here

Sustainable Packaging from Carton Service

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.