Carrier Unveils Bold New Brand Identity, Purpose And Tagline, Marking A New Era Of Global Leadership

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR ), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced the launch of a bold new brand identity and a powerful purpose statement: "Enhancing the lives we live and the world we share." This brand evolution reflects Carrier's strategic transformation and commitment to driving sustainable growth, innovation and global impact.

"Just as we transformed our portfolio, we are reimagining our brand to reflect the higher-growth, higher-value, customer-driven lifecycle solutions company we are today," said David Gitlin, Chairman and CEO, Carrier. "For more than 120 years, Carrier has been at the forefront of innovation, shaping industries and improving lives. United by purpose, driven by vision and empowered by a bold brand identity, Carrier is entering a new era of global leadership in intelligent climate and energy solutions."

A Brand Evolution Rooted in Purpose

At the heart of this evolution is Carrier's new tagline, " For the World We Share ." These words capture Carrier's shared commitment to help shape a better world and its role in delivering solutions that improve the spaces where we live and work.

"Carrier's brand transformation marks a bold new chapter - one that reflects a dynamic, forward-thinking and purpose-driven company relentlessly focused on innovation, sustainability and customer-driven solutions," said Milena Oliveira, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Carrier. "'For the World We Share' is more than a tagline. It expresses our deep commitment to lead with purpose, enhance lives and help shape a more sustainable future for generations to come."

A Bold New Brand Identity

Carrier is unveiling a reimagined brand identity that embodies its strategic direction and signals evolution - modernizing how the brand looks, sounds and connects with the world. As part of this transformation, Carrier is introducing a new visual identity featuring a warm, contemporary color palette that symbolizes innovation, optimism and progress. While the iconic Carrier blue oval logo remains unchanged - a trusted emblem of industry leadership for more than a century - the updated look reinforces Carrier's forward momentum and focus on the future of climate and energy innovation.

Bringing Carrier's Brand to Life

Carrier is launching a new advertising campaign to bring its brand transformation to life. Aligned with the new purpose and tagline, it showcases the company's global impact through emotionally driven, human-centric real-world stories, focusing on sustainability and innovation. The campaign spans high-profile national media channels and major streaming platforms, featuring compelling storytelling that highlights how Carrier's intelligent solutions are improving lives and shaping a more sustainable future. It is also amplified through targeted digital advertising and Carrier's owned channels.

