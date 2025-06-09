Celebrating 50 Years Of Its Commitment To Family And Flavor, John Soules Foods Becomes Soules Foods

The company sets the table for its next chapter with a fresh brand identity and commitment to Great Food, Made Simple.

TYLER, Texas, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- John Soules Foods, a family-owned, Texas-based leading national food company is reintroducing itself to the world as Soules Foods – a new name that reflects its deep heritage and bold future. Founded in 1975 in Tyler, Texas, the company has grown from a humble hamburger patty producer into a national leader in fully cooked and ready-to-cook chicken and beef products found in homes, restaurants, and grocery stores across the country. The shift to Soules Foods honors that 50-year legacy while making room for the next generation of growth, innovation, and flavor.

As the fourth generation of the Soules family joined the company this year, Soules Foods will continue its commitment to deliver more than just food, providing solutions that empower in both home and restaurant kitchens across the country.

"We believe our new name and logo pay the proper respect to our 50 years in business, while communicating a fresh outlook for our future," said John Soules Jr., Co-CEO. "We now have the fourth generation of our family working in the business, and we are excited to build the future for this generation and the ones that follow."

In tandem with the corporate rebrand, the company's retail brand will transition from John Soules Foods to Soules Kitchen, complete with a new logo, refreshed packaging, and updated look now rolling out in refrigerated and frozen aisles nationwide. Backed by decades of expertise, a commitment to quality, and its legacy as America's #1 fajita strips brand, Soules Kitchen will continue to offer the same high-protein, ready-to-eat favorites-like grilled chicken, steak strips and breaded chicken nuggets, strips, and bites-designed to help busy families get delicious meals on the table faster.

"We're excited about this new chapter and remain committed to delivering on our purpose of Great Food, Made Simple-just with a fresh new look," said Mark Soules, Co-CEO.

Soules Foods is a leading national producer of ready-to-eat and ready to-cook chicken and beef products and is the #1 retail producer of chicken and beef fajitas in the U.S. Established in 1975 by John Soules Sr., the company is now in its fourth generation of family leadership and remains headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with additional facilities in Gainesville, Georgia, and Valley, Alabama. Soules Foods is proud to serve Great Food, Made Simple to retail, foodservice distributors and restaurants across the U.S. For more information about Soules Foods and its retail brand, Soules Kitchen, visit SoulesFoods and check out our social media pages on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Pinterest .

