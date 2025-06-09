Solar Panda Acquires VITALITE Zambia Limited, Marking Expansion Into 3Rd Country In Africa

Solar Panda system being delivered to a customer

Studying at night with Solar Panda lights

Solar Panda, a fast growing solar home system provider in Africa, announces its launch into Zambia, one week after announcing its expansion into Sénégal.

TORONTO, CANADA AND LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Toronto, Canada andSolar Panda Corporation, a Canadian-solar energy company providing access to energy for off-grid communities in Africa, today announced the acquisition of VITALITE Zambia Limited, a leading off-grid solar provider in Zambia. This move marks a major milestone in Solar Panda's pan-African growth strategy and enhances its position as a regional leader in clean energy access.The acquisition expands Solar Panda's operational footprint into Southern Africa, adding over 100,000 customers to its portfolio and strengthening its vertically integrated supply chain. With VITALITE's established presence and experienced team, the combined entity is poised to scale rapidly in Zambia. VITALITE Group Limited (Malawi) is not part of this transaction and will continue to operate independently.“This acquisition represents a strategic leap forward for Solar Panda,” said Andy Keith, Founder & CEO of Solar Panda.“VITALITE brings a strong brand, an experienced local team, and a deep understanding of the Zambian market. By joining forces, we will build upon the foundation that VITALITE has created, introduce Solar Panda's exceptional products and rapidly grow operations to accelerate our shared mission to deliver clean, affordable energy to more Zambian households.”VITALITE was the first company to introduce PAYGO solar home systems in Zambia. Since 2013, it has built a strong customer-focused operational base committed to increasing rural electrification through solar energy.“This is an exciting new chapter for VITALITE Zambia,” said Dr. John Fay, VITALITE Zambia Board Chair.“Partnering with Solar Panda provides the capital, infrastructure, products and strategic support we need to reach scale faster and deepen our impact.”The acquisition aligns with Solar Panda's vision to serve millions of households by 2030. Solar Panda is currently raising its Series B equity round to further accelerate international expansion. Zambia will be Solar Panda's third operating country, adding to its recently announced expansion into Senegal and its existing operations in Kenya.About Solar PandaSolar Panda designs, manufactures, and finances solar home systems to electrify off-grid households. With operations across Africa and headquarters in Toronto, Solar Panda is committed to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions at scale.About VITALITE Zambia LimitedVITALITE Zambia Limited is a Zambian-registered social enterprise offering PAYGO solar systems, clean cookstoves, and productive-use appliances. It has been recognized for its leadership in energy access, operational excellence, and customer impact since its founding in 2013.Media Contact:...

Brett Bergmann

Solar Panda

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.