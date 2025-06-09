Lightpath Debuts First Industrial-Grade Cooled Optical Gas Imaging Camera

New Cooled OGI Camera Complements Existing Uncooled Model; Both Meet EPA OOOb Standards as Validated at Certified Facility

ORLANDO, Fla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH ) ("LightPath," the "Company," "we," or "our"), a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications, today announced that subsidiary G5 Infrared ("G5") launched its first industrial-grade MWIR optical gas imaging ("OGI") camera alongside a successful test at a certified facility, validating its performance in-line with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") Alternative Means of Emissions Limitation process for facilities within the Crude Oil and Natural Gas source category, as outlined in Subpart OOOOb.

This marks a significant advancement in the Company's OGI imaging portfolio, supplementing LightPath's low-cost, LWIR uncooled IR camera offering for applications that require a cooled IR solution – both of which had their performance validated at a certified facility in-line with the EPA processes as outlined in Subpart OOOOb.

The new cooled camera expands the Company's capabilities in gas imaging, particularly for detecting Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). The cooled model is specifically designed for applications requiring greater sensitivity and precision, and is certified to detect over 11 key VOCs and 25 different gases, ideal for industrial applications. Meanwhile, the existing uncooled model effectively detects Methane, Ammonia, and SF6.

LightPath Chief Executive Officer Sam Rubin said: "This demonstration and validation of our OGI camera systems highlights our ability to help customers meet state, federal and global regulations for the use of OGI – be that through our previously announced uncooled OGI cameras or our new cooled cameras developed through our G5 subsidiary. During validation testing, our cooled camera demonstrated exceptional performance, with baseline performance well in-line with EPA requirements and further performance headroom possible.

"The EPA's Subpart OOOOb and its AMEL process encourage the use of innovative technologies and methods to achieve compliance with emission standards within the oil and natural gas sector, while also addressing specific challenges related to methane emissions and leak detection. We believe our diverse offering of OGI cameras – all of which are certified to meet regulatory requirements – will become an essential tool in industries where managing gas emissions is critical for regulatory, operational or environmental stewardship reasons," concluded Rubin.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH ) is a leading provider of next-generation optics and imaging systems for both defense and commercial applications. As a vertically integrated solutions provider with in-house engineering design support, LightPath's family of custom solutions range from proprietary BlackDiamondTM chalcogenide-based glass materials – sold under exclusive license from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory – to complete infrared optical systems and thermal imaging assemblies. The Company's primary manufacturing footprint is located in Orlando, Florida with additional facilities in Texas, New Hampshire, Latvia and China. To learn more, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) anticipated timing for program awards, as well as any resulting impact on our financial performance; (ii) the impact of the G5 acquisition on our business and results of operations; (iii) the performance of our product portfolio and expected market potential with our products and (iv) expectations regarding our ability to secure government and military projects with certain customers. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; the impact of tariffs and other governmental trade restrictions; actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and the Hamas/Israel war; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by the Company in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE LightPath Technologies

