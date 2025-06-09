Reins Announces Strategic Partnership With Certainpath, Providing Alternative Equity Solutions To Contractors Nationwide

"Our innovative approach to equity, including phantom stock solutions, provides unique and effective ways for contractors to attract and retain top talent, and in today's competitive labor market, that's a huge advantage," said Chris Buttenham, co-founder of Reins. "Partnering with CertainPath provides us with new avenues to serve contractors who are thinking strategically about business growth, delivering software solutions that can help them build strong teams and distinguish themselves from the competition."

CertainPath has served home contracting businesses for more than 25 years, providing coaching solutions designed to address common anxieties among skilled trade entrepreneurs, such as hiring, training, marketing and ensuring profitability.

The organization empowers home service contractors to achieve sustained, strategic growth through professional coaching, a robust training platform, innovative software solutions, marketing services and exclusive material purchasing programs.

"Every contractor needs to have the right tools in their toolbox," said David Hernandez, chief operating officer for CertainPath. "Reins provides some of the best tools we've come across for rewarding employee performance and incentivizing employee tenure, providing business owners with smart ways to maintain their top talents. We're happy to welcome Reins as a preferred partner."

About Reins

Reins is an innovative platform that empowers privately-owned businesses to retain key employees effectively by offering owner-like benefits that incentivize employees to contribute to the business's long-term success. Founded in 2023, Reins' mission is to help independent businesses remain productive and grow. Reins' proprietary solution, the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program, was built by attorneys and is customizable to meet each business owner's needs. Every plan is legally binding and stored safely in the Reins software for compliance. Using the MARE program, business owners can create and execute a tailored program within minutes. For more information about Reins and the MARE program, please visit .

About CertainPath

For over 25 years, we've helped thousands of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing contractors scale and increase profitability. As transformation experts, we provide coaching, training, marketing, and buying power to streamline operations, improve efficiency and retain top talent-building significant value for ownership.

Our proven systems are designed to help contractors at every stage of growth, from small family-run businesses to multi-location market leaders. Members benefit from personalized business coaching, over 100 annual training opportunities, cutting-edge lead generation tools and access to our exclusive Partner Network, which delivers millions in rebates each year. For more information visit .

