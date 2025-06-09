Emerge Apps Launches Mod Performance Suite: A New Era Of Work Comp Selling For Insurance Agents

Introducing LightDutyWorks, the turnkey return-to-work solution built to help agents not just diagnose mod problems, but fix them.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge Apps today announced the launch of the Mod Performance Suite, a first-of-its-kind platform built to help insurance agents elevate their work comp sales strategy beyond analysis and insights.

The Mod Performance Suite pairs Emerge Apps' trusted ModSure analysis tool with the brand-new LightDutyWorks app, a turnkey return-to-work solution agents can give clients and prospects to address mod challenges and improve performance. The package also includes strategy, consultation, and support from newly appointed Chief Experience Mod Officer, Kevin Ring-a nationally recognized mod expert from the Institute of Work Comp Professionals (IWCP).

"Mod analysis is just the beginning," said Kevin Ring. "We know that how a claim is managed can dramatically impact the mod. With this suite, agents go from simply identifying issues to offering a clear solution that drives performance. It's the difference between telling a prospect they have a problem and showing them exactly how you'll help fix it."

The Next Evolution in Work Comp

The Mod Performance Suite goes beyond exposing gaps and gives agents a full system designed to open doors and close deals:



ModSure delivers simple, visual analysis that shows employers the true dollar impact of their experience mod, and where they're leaving money on the table

LightDutyWorks equips employers with return-to-work tools to control claim costs, including policies, forms, offer letters, and a searchable job bank based on restrictions and abilities Chief Experience Mod Officer (CXO) Support from Kevin Ring helps agents tell a compelling story, run impactful mod reviews, and build trust quickly with prospects

This suite is ideal for agents looking to move beyond quoting, break the commodity cycle, and lead with strategy. It gives producers at any experience level a practical, proven system to differentiate and paint a vision of better claims management, lower premiums, and long-term partnership.

"We're rewriting the work comp playbook," said Dustin Boss, Founder and CEO of Emerge Apps. "With analysis, action, and expert support in one package, this suite gives agents everything they need to drive results-and sales."

To learn more about the Mod Performance Suite, visit .

About Emerge Apps

Emerge Apps builds modern software that helps independent insurance agents stand out, lead with value, and deliver results to clients. Championing a unique prevention-first approach to insurance sales and service, Emerge Apps equips agents to win in today's market.

About the Institute of Work Comp Professionals

The Institute of Work Comp Professionals offers work comp training, certifications, and expertise, turning agents into work comp and injury management experts who get real results for their clients.

