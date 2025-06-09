Funnel Launches Insights: AI Call Scoring Transforms Every Conversation Into Operational Gold

Try Insights for free, AI-powered call analysis already live on 450K units, delivers personalized performance feedback and renter sentiment at scale

TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel , the proven AI-infused multifamily CRM, today announced the launch of their newest product, Insights, a first-of-its-kind AI call scoring, coaching and resident sentiment solution designed to replace ineffective secret shops and clunky survey tools. With Insights, operators gain instant performance feedback, complete portfolio visibility, and real renter intelligence. By turning every call into a coaching and leadership opportunity, it empowers teams to grow and helps operators lead with confidence.

"Secret shops capture one moment. Insights scores every moment," said Michelle Hesler, Director of Sales at Ackermann Group, a real estate investment and management firm operating around 5,000 units across 15 cities in the Midwest and Southeast. "Implementing Insights has created a standard for leasing agents as it relates to expectations and best practices on leasing calls, while also driving an impressive level of engagement from the team and creating more opportunities to grow and develop our associates."

Insights automatically analyzes and scores 100% of calls-prospect and resident alike. That means no more grading performance based on a single "good day," no more manual reviews, and no more decisions made in the dark. With always-on AI, managers finally get objective, transparent performance data they can trust-and teams get fair, fast feedback they can actually use.

Automated call scoring and coaching across every property, portfolio-wide

AI-driven summaries and action items, synced to each call transcript

Resident feedback without surveys delivering real-time issue detection

Smart voice biometrics , pinpointing exactly who's on the call-without needing an intro

Custom scorecards by asset type, from student to affordable Multilingual support and built to scale

Call data isn't just tracked-it's transformed into action. By shedding light on the real reasons behind resident and prospect calls, Insights gives operators a clearer path to improvement. It surfaces recurring issues, highlights coaching opportunities, and frees up teams to spend more time on meaningful interactions that drive results.

"With Insights, we're stepping into a new era of accountability and clarity. For the first time, we can see how our teams engage with residents and prospects across every community-without relying on time-delayed spot checks or subjective feedback," said Brent L. Bunger, Executive Vice President, Adara Communities, a premier national multifamily management company founded in 2010. "The AI is consistent, fair, and surprisingly nuanced. It doesn't just highlight coaching moments, it uncovers operational flaws and shortcomings we can address in real time. That combination-performance improvement plus portfolio-wide visibility-is a game changer."

Early adopters are already seeing results: faster follow-ups, fewer repeat questions, better team retention and stronger renter experiences driven by data instead of gut feel.

100% of calls analyzed and scored

23% increase in tour conversions after switching from manual scoring to AI coaching

3x scored calls after switching from manual to AI call scoring

Reduced response times and fewer missed follow-ups A measurable lift in team engagement and customer satisfaction

Insights is more than a product-it's a mindset shift. One where technology supports people, not replaces them, and where data-driven coaching creates better outcomes for everyone involved.

"The future of multifamily isn't AI replacing humans-it's AI and humans working together to deliver better outcomes," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO of Funnel. "Insights is a perfect example of that. It gives teams the data and coaching they need to grow, while giving operators the visibility to lead with confidence. And it opens the black box of what your residents are really calling about, giving you an opportunity to make changes and have your people focus on high-value interactions. When technology supports people-not replaces them-that's when real transformation happens."

Insights is available now, with no setup required. To help more operators experience the impact of real-time visibility and fair, fast feedback, Funnel is offering it for free to new customers, no CRM needed, some restrictions apply.

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who deserve a better customer experience. Funnel's proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

