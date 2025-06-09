Jupiter Neurosciences Launches Nugeviatm: A Premium Longevity And Performance Supplement Line Grounded In Clinical Science

Jupiter, Florida, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (“Jupiter” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROLTM, a proprietary resveratrol-based platform, today announced the official commercial launch of NugeviaTM, its consumer longevity product line. The launch represents a pivotal milestone in Jupiter's strategy to generate near-term revenue while maintaining momentum in its clinical pipeline.

Nugevia's debut comes as global demand accelerates for scientifically validated wellness solutions that extend healthspan and enhance mental and metabolic resilience. Backed by over eight years of pharmaceutical development, powered by Jupiter's proprietary JOTROLTM micellar delivery technology, Nugevia products bring a clinical-grade standard to the nutraceutical space.

“The launch of Nugevia is the natural next step in translating our science into broad, real-world impact,” said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences.“By building on the same proprietary technology platform that underpins our prescription drug development, we're delivering a differentiated consumer offering with unmatched bioavailability and scientific credibility.”

A New Standard in Evidence-Based Supplementation

Nugevia's first three formulations-targeting mitochondrial support, mental clarity, and "beauty from within"-will be sold via a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model starting in Q3 2025. Each product integrates JOTROLTM, Jupiter's enhanced resveratrol formulation that demonstrated a 9x improvement in bioavailability during clinical trials. JOTROLTM is also the foundation of Jupiter's ongoing therapeutic programs in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.

Unlike typical single-ingredient supplements, Nugevia features precision-engineered "intelligent stacking" of synergistic compounds designed to enhance cellular resilience, support blood-brain barrier delivery, and promote system-wide optimization.

“We cracked the code on resveratrol's widely published issue with bioavailability, and now we're unlocking its potential beyond the clinic,” added Rosén.“Consumers are seeking longevity solutions that are both credible and effective. Nugevia meets that demand.”

Strategic Synergy with Core Pipeline

The Nugevia launch adds a new dimension to Jupiter's value proposition as a dual-path company-advancing clinical-stage therapies for CNS disorders while monetizing its platform in the booming longevity market, projected to reach $8 trillion by 2030.

The Company expects this initiative to provide a self-reinforcing commercial engine, with revenues from Nugevia supporting ongoing clinical trials and expanding its shareholder-aligned business model.

“Nugevia represents more than a product launch-it's a strategic engine for growth,” said Rosén.“By leveraging our core science in a consumer format, we're creating a near-term revenue stream that supports our therapeutic pipeline and strengthens long-term shareholder value. It's smart capital allocation with real scientific impact.”

A digital press kit, including high-resolution product imagery and key brand information, is available at .

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating neuroinflammation, with a current focus on CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company's platform product, JOTROLTM, is an enhanced orally administered resveratrol formulation designed and intended to deliver therapeutically relevant, safe levels of resveratrol. The Company's pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorder and includes indications such as Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich's Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company's website .

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world's most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer's Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich's Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson's Disease.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations, including the Company's ability to generate revenues from the sale of JOTROL products to consumers through the DTC model. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

