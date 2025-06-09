Blank Apparel Losing Steam As Designers Shift To Custom Manufacturing For Standout Fit

GBS Trend Inc

Mehmet Gebes, President of GBS Trend Inc

GBS Trend Manufacturing

Designers tired of generic blanks are embracing low-MOQ, custom-made garments to boost identity, fit, and product differentiation.

- Mehmet GebesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For years, blank apparel products have dominated the U.S. streetwear and independent brand scene, offering quick access to basic garments that can be customized with screen prints or embroidery. But as competition saturates the market, many designers are facing a harsh reality: if everyone is using the same blanks, there's little left to stand out - or to sell.From oversized t-shirts to heavyweight hoodies, the fit, fabric, and finish have become indistinguishable across countless brands.“We're hearing the same thing from designers across the country - 'Our products look like everyone else's'” says Mehmet Gebes, President of GBS Trend Inc., a full-service apparel manufacturer with operations in both Turkey and Los Angeles.“It's not a creativity problem. It's a supply problem.”While blank suppliers continue to dominate wholesale channels, a growing number of brands are turning to custom production partners to break out of the uniformity trap. Companies that offer in-house design, pattern making, and flexible manufacturing are seeing increased interest from labels eager to differentiate without taking on excessive risk.The biggest concerns among these brands? Minimum order quantities (MOQs) and communication barriers. But companies with hybrid teams - combining international production with U.S.-based service, invoicing, and design support - are addressing these issues head-on. As a result, brands can now access custom fits, unique materials, and faster development cycles, often at a more competitive price than traditional local cut-and-sew operations.“Many designers assume custom manufacturing means higher costs, long timelines, and overseas headaches,” says Gebes.“But today, with the right partners, the process can be just as accessible as buying blanks - and the results are far more impactful.”With Turkey's textile industry offering strong price-to-quality ratios and transparent labor standards, the shift toward ethical, tailored production is accelerating. And in a market where differentiation is the only way to survive, blank garments may no longer be enough to build a lasting brand.

Mehmet Gebes

GBS Trend Inc

+1 3472342218

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.