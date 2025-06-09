Seniortalk Launches Full AI Phone Companion For Older Adults After Successful Beta

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SeniorTalk launches AI phone companion for seniors-now available via calls, SMS, and messengers. $10–$20/mo. U.S. only, global expansion coming.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SeniorTalk, an AI-powered companion for older adults, has officially launched its Phone Companion service after a successful beta phase. The service is now open to the public, offering seniors intelligent, friendly conversation via traditional phone calls, SMS, and popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.Designed to reduce loneliness and foster meaningful connection, SeniorTalk delivers warm, engaging conversation tailored to older adults-without requiring internet access or digital literacy. The newly launched phone-based option works with any U.S. landline or mobile number and offers a more accessible and human-like interaction through real-time AI conversation.SeniorTalk is available in two plans:- $10/month for unlimited chat-based messaging (text and voice messages)- $20/month for unlimited phone calls (includes all chat features)While the phone version offers a more immersive experience, it also incurs higher operational costs, which is reflected in the pricing.The service currently supports only U.S.-based phone numbers, but international expansion is on the roadmap. The company is actively evaluating the rollout of local phone numbers in additional countries to support seniors globally.With ongoing development, future features will allow the voice companion to take actions, initiate calls, and evolve into a full concierge-style assistant-providing not just conversation but proactive support and utility.About SeniorTalkSeniorTalk is an AI-powered companion available through phone calls, SMS, and messaging apps. Built to serve the emotional and social needs of older adults, SeniorTalk uses natural, personalized conversation to combat isolation and make technology feel more human-one voice at a time.

