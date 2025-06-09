Seniortalk Launches Full AI Phone Companion For Older Adults After Successful Beta
Designed to reduce loneliness and foster meaningful connection, SeniorTalk delivers warm, engaging conversation tailored to older adults-without requiring internet access or digital literacy. The newly launched phone-based option works with any U.S. landline or mobile number and offers a more accessible and human-like interaction through real-time AI conversation.
SeniorTalk is available in two plans:
- $10/month for unlimited chat-based messaging (text and voice messages)
- $20/month for unlimited phone calls (includes all chat features)
While the phone version offers a more immersive experience, it also incurs higher operational costs, which is reflected in the pricing.
The service currently supports only U.S.-based phone numbers, but international expansion is on the roadmap. The company is actively evaluating the rollout of local phone numbers in additional countries to support seniors globally.
With ongoing development, future features will allow the voice companion to take actions, initiate calls, and evolve into a full concierge-style assistant-providing not just conversation but proactive support and utility.
About SeniorTalk
SeniorTalk is an AI-powered companion available through phone calls, SMS, and messaging apps. Built to serve the emotional and social needs of older adults, SeniorTalk uses natural, personalized conversation to combat isolation and make technology feel more human-one voice at a time.
Amanda Garcia
SeniorTalk Inc.
+1 302-600-1543
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment