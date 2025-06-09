Four Measles Outbreaks Recorded In Kyiv Since Start Of Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Serhii Chumak, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the capital and Director General of the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform .

"In January-March, there were only two cases, in April – 29, in May – 24. So we are seeing an increase. There were four outbreaks, including two in educational institutions, where the source was probably a sick child . During air raid alerts, all the children were together in the shelter, which contributed to the spread. As a result, 18 children fell ill," Chumak said.

According to him, most children were not vaccinated, some had only one dose, and for some there was no data on vaccination.

Currently, special attention is being paid to the measles vaccination campaign - the so-called catch-up campaign, which is designed to make up for missed vaccinations, added the chief state sanitary doctor of the capital.

As reported, 684 cases of measles have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the year.

