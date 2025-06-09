Four Measles Outbreaks Recorded In Kyiv Since Start Of Year
"In January-March, there were only two cases, in April – 29, in May – 24. So we are seeing an increase. There were four outbreaks, including two in educational institutions, where the source was probably a sick child . During air raid alerts, all the children were together in the shelter, which contributed to the spread. As a result, 18 children fell ill," Chumak said.
According to him, most children were not vaccinated, some had only one dose, and for some there was no data on vaccination.Read also: UNICEF expert advises military personnel, volunteers to get vaccinated against hepatitis B
Currently, special attention is being paid to the measles vaccination campaign - the so-called catch-up campaign, which is designed to make up for missed vaccinations, added the chief state sanitary doctor of the capital.
As reported, 684 cases of measles have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the year.
First photo: EPA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment