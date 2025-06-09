Black Kite Introduces AI-Powered Cyber Assessments, Transforming Third-Party Risk Management Programs Through Automation At Every Step

New solution redefines risk assessment across vendor ecosystems, a paradigm shift focusing on automation-first, questionnaire-last for faster, smarter decision-making

BOSTON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Kite , the leader in third-party cyber risk intelligence, today announced AI-powered cyber assessments, an automated solution for streamlining third-party cyber risk assessments. With its automation-led approach, Black Kite is redefining how enterprises assess risk across their vendor ecosystems to make informed decisions and bring cyber resilience to their supply chain.

"Managing cyber ecosystem risks is complex, and all too often, enterprises are further challenged by cyber assessment processes that do not work in today's environment," said Chuck Schauber, Chief Product Officer, Black Kite. "In a nutshell, traditional approaches are broken with lengthy questionnaires, long wait times, and manual processes. Security and business leaders need an intelligence-driven approach. We are solving the challenges by delivering an automation-first, questionnaire-last approach that saves time, reduces friction, and enables smarter, faster decision-making."

Purpose-built to empower enterprises by eliminating manual effort, compressing assessment timelines from months to minutes, and delivering more accurate, intelligence-driven insights, Black Kite parses vendor documentation, leverages trust center data, and maps everything to industry frameworks. If gaps remain, teams can choose to send a focused questionnaire. Additionally, AI-powered cyber assessments integrates directly into the Black Kite platform, transforming traditionally tedious and inconsistent assessment workflows into automated, auditable, and scalable processes.

Automation at every step: Initiates cyber assessments instantly using readily available intelligence and documentation, eliminates manual review tasks by leveraging AI to read, extract, and summarize documents, and accelerates risk workflows by automating document-to-control mapping and response generation.

Accurate, risk-driven insights: Analyzes robust, audit-quality documents written by practitioners to extract trustworthy data, maps technical findings to assessment controls using AI and embedded intelligence, surfaces risks that are actionable and verifiable, not just self-reported by vendors, and quantifies vendor risk using Open FAIRTM to inform business decisions. Collaboration and tracking: Shares findings with internal teams and vendors through The BridgeTM workspace, establishes persistent workspaces to centralize documentation, findings, and communication, and monitors changes over time and documents actions for audit-readiness.

With this new offering, Black Kite is flipping the traditional model by starting with automation and leveraging AI from the outset to streamline and scale vendor risk assessments. Now, assessments kick off with intelligence rather than a spreadsheet.

"As a healthcare organization, speed and accuracy are critical when assessing third-party cyber risk. Black Kite's AI-powered Cyber Assessments enable us to quickly evaluate documentation, gain actionable insights, and view a comprehensive third-party risk profile - all within a single platform," said Jennifer Blackburn, Sr. Cybersecurity Analyst, The University of Kansas Health System.

Black Kite AI-powered cyber assessments is available as a component of a package, including Assess, Extend, and Monitor. Check it out now.

About Black Kite

Black Kite gives organizations a comprehensive, real-time view into cyber ecosystem risk so they can make informed risk decisions and improve business resilience while continuously monitoring more vendors, partners, and suppliers in an ever-changing digital landscape. Through an automated process, and a combination of threat, business and risk information, Black Kite provides cyber risk intelligence that goes beyond a simple risk score or rating. Black Kite serves more than 3,000 customers in a wide range of industries and has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers .

