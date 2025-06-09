Asia GO IPO Summit 2025 Provides Roadmap For Asian Private Companies Seeking To Maximize U.S. IPO Success

Nasdaq and MarcumAsia to Co-Host a one-day seminar on how Asian companies can list and thrive in the U.S. capital markets

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate management teams, venture capital, and private equity firms, and key advisors will get a comprehensive overview of the state of the U.S. IPO markets and secrets to success as a public company at the Asia Go IPO Summit to be held on September 12, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Hong Kong.

Co-hosted by Nasdaq and MarcumAsia and organized by AUM Media , this one-day event is designed for the senior management teams and board members of innovative Asian companies seeking to raise growth capital and build global brands, as well as venture capital and private equity firms evaluating the optimal exits for their portfolio companies. This builds on the success of the Japan Go IPO Summit on June 5th in Tokyo which attracted 400 private companies, VCs, and capital markets experts.

"Asian private companies are accelerating their journey to global capital markets, driven by visionary leadership and bold growth ambitions," commented Drew Bernstein, co-CEO of MarcumAsia CPAs LLP. "Despite the heightened geopolitical tensions between Asia and the U.S., we continue to see a robust pipeline of companies based in Greater China seeking to execute a go-global strategy and tap into the unparalleled liquidity, visibility, and capital access a Nasdaq listing offers."

"We are excited to feature experts from the leading investment banks and advisors that are most active in cross-border listings from Asia," said Crocker Coulson, CEO of AUM Media. "The conference will also feature case studies with some of the most high-profile IPOs and SPAC mergers from Asia in recent years to explain how they navigated an incredibly complex regulatory and political environment."

Conference Agenda



State of the IPO Market

Introduces recent listing and trading data for NASDAQ-listed companies, explains the exchange's role in supporting companies before and after listing, and discusses the key listing criteria that private companies must meet to list on NASDAQ.



Elements of IPO Success: What Investors Expect

Top investment banks will offer frank perspectives and current market information to guide management on whether a U.S. IPO is right for their company.



IPO Case Study: How They Did It?

Behind-the-scenes look at one of the highest-profile IPOs from Greater China in the past 12 months. Company management, their underwriters, and legal counsel will explain the path to choosing a U.S. listing, the challenges overcome, and the lessons learned.



SPACs: Advantages and Lessons Learned

Hear from CEOs who recently went public via the SPAC merger, investment bankers, and advisors about the advantages and challenges of a de-SPAC.



Preparing for the IPO: Legal, Accounting, and Audit

Building the right team of advisors is vital to take advantage of market windows and efficiently move through SEC registration. Learn about the roles of your auditor, internal accounting firm, SEC legal counsel, and other key advisors in the IPO process.



Special Challenges for PRC Companies: Navigating the US-China Divide

The panel will explore the complex landscape faced by Chinese companies seeking to list on U.S. exchanges amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Discussions will focus on obtaining necessary approvals from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the impact on deal timing, managing risks related to heightened scrutiny from U.S. political bodies, and strategies for making Chinese firms attractive to global investors despite regulatory and political challenges.



Developing a Following on Wall Street: IR, Research Coverage and Trading

While some may think that ringing the opening bell on the first day of trading is the end of the IPO journey, it is only the beginning. New public companies must proactively engage with investors to develop liquidity in the stock and attract an institutional following. Learn about the elements of success, including analyst coverage, non-deal roadshows, investment conferences, and frequent and accurate disclosures. The panel will also cover the intelligence tools available to track your shareholder base and anticipate activist investor activity.



Tapping the Markets: Shelf Offerings, ATMs, and PIPEs

One of the principal advantages of a U.S. listing is the flexibility to conduct follow-on offerings to raise multiple rounds of growth capital. Learn about the options to tap the equity and debt markets, including registered directs, ATMs, PIPEs, and convertibles, as well as the "toxic" structures that can destroy shareholder value.



M&A as a Public Company Public companies have greater flexibility to make acquisitions using their equity as currency and generally have greater access to the debt markets. This panel will teach you how to use M&A to drive global expansion, acquire valuable IP, and consolidate market share.

Co-Hosts



MarcumAsia is an independent public accounting firm focusing on cross-border services for public and private companies. We are one of the leading providers of audit and assurance services to Asian companies listed on the U.S. stock markets and have offices in major cities in Asia, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou, and a planned office in Tokyo in 2025.

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system.

Conference Sponsors

AUM Media provides comprehensive communications, investor relation , public relation , and visibility support to IPOs, de-SPACs, and public companies to ensure our clients can achieve favorable transaction outcomes and develop a strong following on Wall Street.



D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated over $25 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing approximately 350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.



Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is a New York City-based law firm comprised of nearly 125 professionals, offering its clients legal services in a broad range of business-related matters.

Sullivan & Worcester (Sullivan) is one of the leading global mid-sized firms in the U.S. The firm's capital markets practices comprise experienced lawyers from Am Law 100 firms, including several who have served in-house at sophisticated organizations.



Cathay Securities Inc. is one of the earliest Chinese-American-owned stock brokerage firms in Manhattan, New York City. With a team of experienced financial service professionals and our connections in both the U.S. and China, we are committed to fulfilling the needs of our clients with integrity and professionalism.



Hunter Taubman Fisher & Li is a boutique law firm specializing in securities transactions, corporate, commercial, cross-border financing, immigration, and taxation. Our team of lawyers works together so our clients can benefit from astute business experience and sophisticated legal solutions.



Roth Capital is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access.

Robinson & Cole fosters deep relationships within our communities, the legal profession, and the industries we serve. This allows us to understand the evolving needs of our clients and navigate the complexities of today's dynamic world.



BNY provide Depositary Receipt (DR) services to the global capital markets, delivering customized and market-driven solutions for issuers, brokers and investors. We are a pioneer in the DR market and our execution and expertise have helped us achieve a leadership position in the industry. We offer a full range of buy side and sell side services to help facilitate financing in the global capital markets via DRs including, local custody arrangements, issuances and cancellation and structuring corporate actions.



Cohen & Company Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank that advises leading and emerging companies across sectors to address their strategic and financial opportunities. When partnering with us, you get decades of knowledge across a variety of disciplines, industries, and expertise. Given our unique approach to banking, you can expect the high level of engagement of a boutique coupled with the expertise of a bulge bracket advisor.



DLA Piper is the third largest global law firm, with more than 4,900 lawyers across 90 offices in 40 countries. The firm helps clients execute complex transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development.



JS Capital provides to our clients in mainland China and other Asia-Pacific regions, including overseas listing, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, strategic management consultation, and equity (securities) investment.

Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank and securities and wealth management firm headquartered in Midtown Manhattan. Our comprehensive array of financial services includes investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed-income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services.

Univest Securities, LLC leverages its unique geographic roots in Asia Pacific and North America, with the hybrid position across institutions and retail, Univest provides a variety of services to small-to-medium size public and private enterprises through our Investment Banking and Corporate Financing Division, including mergers & acquisitions capital markets advisory, valuation and fairness of opinion advisory, private placement, initial and secondary public offerings.

