Say Goodbye To Dandruff: 9 Effective Home Treatments

Not just kids, even adults suffer from dandruff. No need for fancy meds! Regular use of some everyday household items can easily get rid of dandruff.

Coconut oil is a great moisturizer with antimicrobial properties. Lemon juice has antifungal properties and balances scalp pH. Mix 2 tsp coconut oil with 1 tsp lemon juice, massage into scalp. Leave for 30 mins, rinse with mild shampoo. Do this 2-3 times a week.

Neem leaves have potent antifungal and antibacterial properties, fighting dandruff-causing fungi. Boil neem leaves, rinse hair with the cooled water. Or, make a neem paste, apply, and rinse after 20 mins. Do this twice a week for a natural dandruff solution.

Apple cider vinegar helps balance scalp pH and prevents fungal growth. Mix equal parts ACV and water, apply after shampooing. Let it sit, then rinse with cool water. Do this 1-2 times a week for shiny, smooth hair.

Aloe vera has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It moisturizes hair and soothes dry scalp caused by dandruff. Apply aloe vera gel, leave for 20-30 mins, then rinse with a mild shampoo. Do this 2-3 times a week.

Baking soda is a great exfoliant with antifungal properties. It removes dead skin and fights dandruff-causing fungi, deep cleans hair, and removes excess oil. Make a paste with 1 tsp baking soda and water, apply, massage, and rinse. Do this 1-2 times a week.

Tea tree oil has potent antifungal and antimicrobial properties, effective against dandruff-causing fungi. Add a few drops to your shampoo or mix with a carrier oil (coconut or olive) and massage into the scalp. Do this 2-3 times a week.

Curd is a great moisturizer with antifungal properties. It hydrates hair and fights dandruff-causing fungi. Apply curd to your scalp, leave for 30 mins, then rinse with a mild shampoo. Do this 1-2 times a week.

Onion juice contains sulfur, which has antimicrobial properties and improves blood circulation. Apply onion juice to your scalp, leave for 30 mins, then rinse with a mild shampoo. Do this 1-2 times a week.

Shikakai and amla are natural shampoo and conditioner. They cleanse, nourish hair, and reduce dandruff. They also promote hair growth and reduce hair fall. Soak shikakai and amla overnight, grind into a paste, and use to wash your hair 2-3 times a week.