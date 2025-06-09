403
Kazakhstan To Host Central Asia-China Energy Summit In Astana
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan announced the holding of the "Central Asia-China" energy summit, Trend reports.
According to the information, the event will take place on June 16-17 in Kazakhstan's Astana.
It is noted that the Kazakh delegation met with energy corporations of China in Beijing. The parties discussed the possibility of signing documents as part of this summit.
The first summit took place in the People's Republic of China in May 2023.
