Iglobal Radio App Launches, Bringing The World's Music, News, And Culture To Your Fingertips
Whether you're a music lover, language learner, expat, or global citizen, iGlobal Radio delivers a powerful platform to explore diverse voices, rhythms, and perspectives-anytime, anywhere.Continue Reading
iGlobal Radio App Launches, Bringing the World's Music, News, and Culture to Your Fingertips
"Our mission is to connect people through sound," said Founder/CEO Michael Bryant, of iGlobal Radio. "We created this app to help users explore the richness of global cultures without borders-from African beats and Latin rhythms to European news and Asian talk shows."
Key Features:
-
Global Streaming: Access live radio stations worldwide
Genre Diversity: Tune into everything from Hip Hop, R&B, Jazz, Afrobeat, EDM, Reggaeton, to Classical music
Multilingual News: Stay informed with global news broadcasts in multiple languages
Smart Search: Easily find stations by country, genre, or language at
Favorites: Bookmark and organize your go-to stations
Alarm & Sleep Timer: Wake up or fall asleep to the sound of your favorite station
The app is now available for download on iOS and Android devices. Whether you're looking to reconnect with your roots or discover something completely new, iGlobal Radio is your passport to the world of audio.
"You've heard of iHeart?"
"iGlobal is the next evolution - and we connect you."
iGlobal Media USA - We're not just playing the future of radio... We're streaming it.
About iGlobal Radio
iGlobal Radio is a global audio streaming platform focused on uniting cultures through live radio. By offering access to diverse voices and content, the app fosters cross-cultural understanding and enriches the listening experience for users worldwide.
Media Contact:
Michelle Lee
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-747-207-2122
Website:
SOURCE iGlobal Media USAWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment