Whether you're a music lover, language learner, expat, or global citizen, iGlobal Radio delivers a powerful platform to explore diverse voices, rhythms, and perspectives-anytime, anywhere.

iGlobal Radio App Launches, Bringing the World's Music, News, and Culture to Your Fingertips

"Our mission is to connect people through sound," said Founder/CEO Michael Bryant, of iGlobal Radio. "We created this app to help users explore the richness of global cultures without borders-from African beats and Latin rhythms to European news and Asian talk shows."

Global Streaming: Access live radio stations worldwide

Genre Diversity: Tune into everything from Hip Hop, R&B, Jazz, Afrobeat, EDM, Reggaeton, to Classical music

Multilingual News: Stay informed with global news broadcasts in multiple languages

Smart Search: Easily find stations by country, genre, or language at

Favorites: Bookmark and organize your go-to stations Alarm & Sleep Timer: Wake up or fall asleep to the sound of your favorite station

The app is now available for download on iOS and Android devices. Whether you're looking to reconnect with your roots or discover something completely new, iGlobal Radio is your passport to the world of audio.

"You've heard of iHeart?"

"iGlobal is the next evolution - and we connect you."

iGlobal Media USA - We're not just playing the future of radio... We're streaming it.

About iGlobal Radio

iGlobal Radio is a global audio streaming platform focused on uniting cultures through live radio. By offering access to diverse voices and content, the app fosters cross-cultural understanding and enriches the listening experience for users worldwide.

Media Contact:

Michelle Lee

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-747-207-2122

Website:

SOURCE iGlobal Media USA

