Insurtech Market To Reach USD 42.31 Billion By 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

The Insurtech market is driven by integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and blockchain.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a 2025 report by Mordor Intelligence, the insurtech market is estimated at a value of USD 11.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 42.31 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.34%. The global insurtech market is advancing rapidly as insurers explore digital innovations to remain competitive. Technologies such as AI, blockchain, and big data are being adopted to automate underwriting, personalize customer interactions, and combat fraud. Insurance firms are rethinking legacy systems, integrating digital platforms that enable real-time claims handling and customer onboarding. Digital-native startups are disrupting traditional channels, pushing incumbents to accelerate tech adoption.North America: Pioneering Digital Insurance SolutionsAccording to Mordor Intelligence, North America is a leading region in the insurtech market, which is estimated to reach USD 4.32 billion in 2025 and USD 6.38 billion by 2030. The U.S. and Canada are experiencing a consumer shift toward self-service portals and digital broker platforms. Insurers are leveraging predictive analytics and digital customer engagement tools to improve acquisition and retention. While digital-native startups thrive, traditional players are investing in scalable Insurtech tools to keep pace.Read more about the North America Insurtech Market:United Kingdom: Reimagining Insurance DistributionAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the UK Insurtech market is registering a CAGR of 5%, supported by strong consumer demand for online services. The dominance of price comparison websites and digital channels has heightened market competition and impacted profitability. To remain viable, insurers are embedding AI, analytics, and machine learning into core functions. Focus areas include dynamic pricing, digital claims management, and automated policy servicing for a seamless user experience.Get more insights on UK Insurtech Market:Europe: Building a Connected Insurance FrameworkAccording to Mordor Intelligence, Europe's Insurtech market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 15%, driven by innovative startups and increasing collaboration between insurers and technology providers. Insurers are shifting toward data-rich ecosystems, integrating contextual information to improve customer engagement and operational efficiency. The region is experiencing widespread adoption of connected devices, telematics, and preventive service models that go beyond standard risk coverage.Learn more about the Europe Insurtech Market:Asia-Pacific: Fueling Growth Through Digital AccessAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the Asia-Pacific Insurtech market is estimated to reach a value of USD 20.81 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of USD 52.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.34%. Digital-first strategies are enabling insurers to expand into underserved markets, particularly in countries like India, China, and Indonesia. The region benefits from growing smartphone penetration, regulatory support, and a tech-savvy customer base. Insurance products are being delivered via apps and cloud platforms, making processes quicker and more transparent.Visit this page to know more about Asia-Pacific Insurtech Market:Middle East and Africa: Digital Solutions for Low-Penetration MarketsAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the Middle East and Africa Insurtech market is estimated to grow from USD 80.90 million in 2025 to USD 108.26 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6%. Insurance uptake is limited, but tech adoption is gradually improving access. In countries such as the UAE and Jordan, insurers are adopting digital models to reach younger, internet-savvy demographics. Fintech-Insurtech convergence is also driving product innovation in microinsurance and health coverage.Click on this link to get more insights on Middle East and Africa Insurtech Market:Conclusion: A Global Push Toward Smart InsuranceAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the Insurtech Market is advancing across regions as insurers adapt to customer expectations and digital norms. Markets with mature infrastructure like North America and Europe focus on deep tech and analytics, while regions such as Asia-Pacific and MEA emphasize mobile-first and platform-driven solutions. As technology continues to influence every aspect of insurance from onboarding to claims, collaboration between startups, insurers, and regulators will be crucial. The market's evolution is driven by simplicity, personalization, and speed, shaping a future where insurance is proactive, not reactive.For complete market analysis, see the full report:About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

