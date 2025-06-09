AI-Enabled Drug Discovery And Clinical Trials Research Report 2025-2035 Featuring Aicure, Aitia, Atomwise, Benevolentai, Insilico Medicine, Pathai, Recursion, Saama, Schroedinger, Tempus, Unlearn.Ai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the thriving AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market set to exceed USD 3 billion by 2025, with projections extending to 2035. Key growth drivers include accelerated drug development timelines and cost efficiency through AI innovations such as generative models and predictive analytics. Despite challenges like regulatory compliance and data integration, the report highlights lucrative investment areas and regional market forecasts. Gain insights into market dynamics, competitive landscapes, and strategic opportunities to stay ahead in this evolving industry.

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall world revenue for the AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market will surpass US$3.00 billion in 2025 with strong revenue growth projected through to 2035. The report identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Accelerated Drug Development Timelines and Cost Efficiency Driving Market Growth

Key drivers propelling the AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials market include the ability to reduce drug development timelines, lower research costs, and improve operational efficiency. AI technology streamlines various phases of drug discovery, including target identification, molecule screening, and clinical trial optimization, leading to faster and more cost-effective drug development. Additionally, advancements in AI-driven platforms-such as generative models for molecular design and predictive analytics for patient recruitment-are expected to further boost market growth.

However, some large pharmaceutical companies remain hesitant to fully adopt AI-driven outsourcing due to concerns about data privacy, intellectual property loss, and reduced strategic control. Despite these concerns, the increasing complexity of drug development, combined with the rising costs of in-house operations, is pushing many companies to collaborate with AI solution providers to enhance efficiency and innovation. Emerging economies are also playing a critical role, as pharmaceutical firms seek to capitalize on lower operational costs and advanced AI technologies in these regions.

Regulatory and Data Integration Challenges to Hamper Market Growth

While the adoption of AI offers significant benefits, challenges around regulatory compliance, data integration, and standardization may slow market growth. Strict regulations governing drug approval and patient data protection require AI systems to maintain transparency and explainability, adding layers of complexity to implementation. Additionally, the need for harmonized data across diverse systems and geographies poses a logistical challenge for AI-enabled platforms.

Ensuring real-time collaboration between AI platforms and clinical trial sites also requires robust data infrastructure and seamless integration. For instance, personalized medicine and rare disease trials require advanced AI models capable of managing vast datasets while adhering to stringent regulatory frameworks. As AI adoption grows, industry stakeholders must navigate these administrative and technical challenges to fully realize the potential of AI in drug discovery and clinical trials.

Key Questions Answered



How is the AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials market?

How will each AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2035?

How will the market shares for each AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials submarket develop from 2025 to 2035?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2025 to 2035?

Will leading AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2035 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2035?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2025 and 2035? What are the implications of AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials market?

Where is the AI-enabled drug discovery and clinical trials market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines? What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Recent Developments



On 24th March 2025, researchers at the Oxford Drug Discovery Institute have employed AI-powered databases to accelerate Alzheimer's drug discovery. By efficiently analyzing extensive biomedical data, they identified 54 immune system-related genes for potential testing, significantly reducing the time required for gene evaluation and expediting the identification of promising drug targets.

On 21st March 2025, AstraZeneca announced a $2.5 billion investment over five years to establish a research and manufacturing center in Beijing, featuring an AI and data science laboratory. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to leveraging AI for enhancing early-stage research and clinical development, aiming to expedite drug discovery and reduce associated costs. On 8th January 2025, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) invested $20 million in Absci Corp to enhance AI-backed drug discovery efforts. This collaboration aims to expedite biologics innovation and reduce costs by leveraging AMD's advanced computing capabilities, highlighting the growing role of AI in transforming traditional drug development processes.

Leading Companies Profiled



AiCure

Aitia

Atomwise Inc.

BenevolentAI

Insilico Medicine

PathAI, Inc.

Recursion

Saama Technologies

Schroedinger, Inc.

Tempus Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Introduction to AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market

1.3 What This Report Delivers

1.4 Why You Should Read This Report

1.5 Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report

1.6 Who is This Report for?

1.7 Methodology

1.8 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1.9 Associated Reports

1.10 About the Publisher

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Impact Analysis

3.3.1 Market Driving Factors

3.3.1.1 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

3.3.1.2 Advancements in Technology

3.3.1.3 Growing Adoption of AI in Healthcare

3.3.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.3.2.1 Limited Data Availability and Quality

3.3.2.2 Integration with Existing Infrastructure

3.3.2.3 Concerns over Data Privacy and Security

3.3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.3.1 Improved Patient Outcomes

3.3.3.2 Increasing AI adoption in Pharma and Biopharma Clinical Trials

3.3.3.3 Growing Collaborations and Partnerships

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Emerging Markets and Megatrends

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 PEST Analysis

4 AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Analysis by Component

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Component Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Component

4.4 Services

4.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2025-2035 (US$ Million)

4.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2035 (%)

4.5 Software Solutions

5 AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Application Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

5.4 Clinical Trials

5.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2025-2035 (US$ Million)

5.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2035 (%)

5.5 Drug Design

5.6 Data Aggregation and Analysis

5.7 Drug Characterization

5.8 Biomarker Research

5.9 Others

6 AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Analysis by Therapeutic Area

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Therapeutic Area Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Therapeutic Area

6.4 Oncology

6.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2025-2035 (US$ Million)

6.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2035 (%)

6.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

6.6 Infectious Diseases

6.7 Neurodegenerative Diseases

6.8 Metabolic Diseases

6.9 Immunological Disorders

6.10 Others

7 AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Analysis by End-users

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 End-users Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

7.3 AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-users

7.4 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2025-2035 (US$ Million)

7.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2035 (%)

7.5 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

7.6 Academic Institutes and Research Centre

8 AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Analysis by Region

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast

