Estonian President Says Ukraine's NATO Membership Is Realistic

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by ERR , according to Ukrinform.

Speaking to Lithuania's public broadcaster LRT, Karis was asked whether he sees Ukraine's NATO membership as realistic, given that U.S. President Donald Trump had explicitly said he does not see Ukraine as part of the Alliance.

"It's worth remembering that we in Estonia started talking about joining NATO when Russian troops were still stationed on our territory, and not everyone believed that Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania would one day become NATO members. But now we are part of NATO and its allies," Karis said.

Baltic States support Ukraine's NATO, EU membership

He added that Finland and Sweden had recently joined NATO after long-standing policies of neutrality.

"Ukraine also needs security guarantees. And in the long term, we are convinced that Ukraine will also become a NATO member," the Estonian president said.

Trump earlier stated that he does not believe Ukraine will ever join NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine's NATO membership remains on the negotiating table despite opposition from some countries. He stressed that until Ukraine becomes a NATO member, it must receive strong security guarantees - including the presence of foreign military forces.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stressed that all 32 NATO allies reaffirmed in Washington that Ukraine's path to NATO membership is irreversible, although no specific timeline has been established.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine