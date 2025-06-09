Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Manipur Crisis: Soaring Prices & Shortages Amid Violence And Floods Imphal

2025-06-09 05:03:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Manipur's crisis deepens as ethnic violence, highway blockades, and floods cripple supplies in Churachandpur and Imphal. Blocked highways force trucks onto costly detours, driving inflation and creating medicine shortages. Vendors suffer losses, families struggle for essentials. Locals now urge peace, unity, and free movement of goods to restore normalcy.

