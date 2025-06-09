Nvidia-Backed Nebius Draws Retail Buzz With UK AI Data‐Centre Plans

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits, with the stock stream attracting fairly robust message volume.

The Dutch artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company became a target for retail investors after its stock spiked nearly 6% overnight on Robinhood.

The buoyancy could be traced back to AI accelerator maker Nvidia's announcement that Nebius will launch its first AI factory in the U.K., making 4,000 Blackwell GPUs available online.

Nvidia said this scalable, high-performance AI capacity will power U.K. research, academia, and public services, including the NHS.

The Jensen Huang-led company has a stake in Nebius. Its most recent 13-F filing shows that at the end of the first quarter, it had 1.19 million Nebius shares valued at $25.13 million.

Last week, Nebius announced a $1 billion debt offering following a $700 million equity raise in December. CEO Arkady Volozh said the fresh would pave the way for increased revenue opportunities in 2026 and further accelerate its medium-term target of mid-single-digit billions of dollars in revenue.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Nebius stock was 'bullish' (74/100) by late Sunday, with the message volume at 'high' levels.

The 24-hour message volume change in the run-up to Sunday was about 23%, with the seven-day change at over 670%.

A bullish watcher said the stock is about to explode.“This company is leading the way to hypergrowth in a hypergrowth industry,” they said.

Another said they see the U.K. news as“great,” adding that they stayed long and strong on the stock.

A few even saw a similarity between Nebius and partner Nvidia, calling the former the“next Nvidia.”

Another user predicted that Nebius stock will explode to $60.

Nebius stock has gained nearly 75% this year. The Koyfin-compiled consensus price target for the stock is $60.25, implying about 25% upside from its Friday close.

