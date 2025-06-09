Healthy4u Launches Multi-Agent AI Platform To Support Broader Access To Preventive Healthcare

Healthy4U Your AI-powered health assistant is here - 24/7 personalized care, powered by multi-agent intelligence, now available in your pocket.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Israeli health-tech startup Healthy4U has announced the release of a new mobile application designed to assist users with health-related decisions through a multi-agent artificial intelligence system. The app provides users with 24/7 access to context-aware health insights based on individual medical data and lifestyle inputs.The launch aims to address ongoing global challenges in healthcare accessibility. According to 2025 data from Gallup and West Health, more than 91 million Americans lack regular access to affordable medical services. Healthy4U positions its solution as a complementary digital tool for individuals seeking flexible health support.Multi-Agent System and Personalized SupportHealthy4U operates on a multi-agent AI architecture, consisting of domain-specific agents focused on cardiology, nutrition, mental health, endocrinology, dermatology, and more. These agents collaborate to assess uploaded health information - including symptoms, lab results, prescriptions, and user routines - in order to provide medically grounded recommendations.The platform includes a data memory system that continuously analyzes inputs to identify patterns, highlight potential risks, and support preventive care. Users are also able to integrate documents from both conventional and alternative healthcare sources.In addition to health-related functions, the app includes tools for geolocation-based assistance, such as finding nearby pharmacies or clinics, and general information lookups.Data Security and AccessibilityAll user data is managed through MSP-grade infrastructure to ensure compliance with international standards for medical privacy and confidentiality. The application interface is designed for accessibility, requiring no prior medical or technical expertise.Flexible Usage ModelHealthy4U is available on a pay-per-use basis. Rather than requiring a subscription, users are only charged when accessing services. A referral program is also included, allowing users to earn in-app credits for inviting new members.Company Statement“We developed Healthy4U to help individuals access timely and contextual health information without depending solely on traditional infrastructure,” said Gennady Ochman, CEO and co-founder of Healthy4U.“Our system models real-world complexity using a multi-agent design, helping users recognize signals and act accordingly,” added Sergey Nemesh, CTO and co-founder.AvailabilityHealthy4U is currently available for download via the Apple App Store.For more information or to request media materials, visit or contact ...d

