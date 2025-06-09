Bingx And Chelsea FC Unveil 25/26 Training Kit With Trained On Greatness Campaign
"Trained on Greatness also indicates our unswerving commitment to excellence," said Vivien Lin , Chief Product Officer of BingX. "Whether in sports or in trading, long-term success is built on discipline, data, and continuous improvement. At BingX, we are applying this mindset to everything we do - from advancing AI-driven trading tools to developing a more intuitive, secure user experience. As we look ahead, our product roadmap will focus on empowering users to evolve with the market, just as top athletes evolve with the game."
Since partnering with Chelsea FC in 2024, BingX has leveraged this collaboration to explore the intersection of crypto and sports, align with high-performance culture, and deepen engagement with a broader audience. As the partnership enters its next stage, BingX remains committed to delivering cutting-edge innovations that inspire both traders and fans.
About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.
About Chelsea Football Club
Chelsea Football Club is one of the top football clubs globally and its men's team were the FIFA Club World Cup winners for 2021, with the final when the side beat Brazilian side Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi held in 2022 due to the pandemic. That success followed winning the UEFA Champions League for a second time in 2021 with victory over Manchester City in Porto.
