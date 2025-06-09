2025 National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals Presented By Youtube TV: Oklahoma City Thunder Defeat Indiana Pacers, 123-107 (Recap)
The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers, 123-107, in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals ( ). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals while Alex Caruso finished with 20 points (4 3PM) in the victory. Tyrese Haliburton totaled 17 points, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks for the Pacers in the loss.
The best-of-seven NBA Finals series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers is tied, 1-1. Game 3 will take place on Thursday, June 12 at 2:30 a.m. CAT on ESPN, Canal+ and NBA League Pass live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).
