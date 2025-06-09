Trust3 AI Announces Trust AI For Databricks

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust3 AI has announced the launch of Trust AI for Databricks, an innovative trust layer solution designed to empower enterprises using Data Intelligence Platforms. Built for Databricks, this offering introduces capabilities to ensure transparency, accountability, and security in enterprise AI systems.

Trust3 AI for Databricks enhances decision-making and system reliability while embedding governance, helping organizations confidently deploy autonomous agents and generative AI (GenAI) applications. With an integrated focus on observability, runtime validation, and cross-platform accuracy, the solution is uniquely positioned to help Databricks customers scale AI responsibly.

"Designed for Data Intelligence Platforms like Databricks, Trust3 AI introduces a programmable trust layer that unifies observability, runtime validation, and cross-platform accuracy," said Jason Pohl, Senior Director of Data Management at Databricks.

Key Features of Trust AI for Databricks

Transform Decision-Making with Trust3 IQ: Trust3 IQ optimizes AI Agents by creating a dynamic, unified semantic layer that integrates structured and unstructured data, including Databricks data sources and external APIs. This enables:



Reduction in risks such as hallucinations or errors during AI operations.

Better performance of autonomous agents and copilots. Seamless integration with Unity Catalog

End-to-End Governance with Trust3 Visibility: Trust3 Visibility enables enterprises to track and govern their AI ecosystems with confidence. Key features include:



An AI Asset Catalog that unifies agents, pipelines, and large language model (LLM) endpoints.

Risk scoring and compliance reporting to ensure adherence to enterprise standards. Audit-ready dashboards for uninterrupted governance and transparency.

Streamlined Security with Trust3 Guard: Built-in security guardrails enhance vulnerability detection and real-time risk management. Features include:



Protection against IP leakage, PII exposure, and unsafe outputs.

Context-based permissions that enforce enterprise governance policies. Reinforced security without impeding AI innovation.

This platform simplifies compliance testing and AI risk assessments, providing:



Support for global AI risk frameworks such as the NIST AI RMF and EU AI Act.

Customizable validation pipelines for adapting to business-specific needs. Ongoing monitoring to ensure robustness and reliability in AI systems.

Why Choose Trust AI for Databricks?

Trust AI is built to integrate seamlessly with Databricks, offering enterprises a streamlined path to deploying trustworthy AI systems. It provides transparency, compliance alignment, and real-time security, facilitating strategic decision-making and operational efficiency. With Trust3 AI, organizations can unify datasets, enhance AI performance, and establish consistent governance across platforms.

By leveraging Trust AI, enterprises using Databricks can confidently address today's challenges in AI governance while building innovative solutions with accountability and trust at their core.

About Trust3 AI

Based in San Francisco, Trust3 AI (formerly PAIG AI) is a leader in AI governance, security, and lifecycle management solutions. Trust3 AI's unified platform empowers businesses to adopt AI responsibly by building trust into every AI interaction.

Trust3 AI is trusted by organizations across industries, from healthcare to finance, and is proud to be part of the Snowflake and Databricks startup accelerator programs.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Trust3 AI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED